Do you need PS Plus to play GTA Online?

GTA Online is essentially the multiplayer component of GTA 5, which can only be played when the base game has been purchased. However, PlayStation gamers need to make an additional purchase to be able to access this feature.

PS4 and PS5 players will usually need a PS Plus subscription to play GTA Online. However, the online mode is often made playable without this subscription for a short period of time.

This was also the case recently, as several players were able to access the game for a limited time. This article features everything that PlayStation players should know about the PS Plus requirement for GTA Online.

PS Plus requirements for GTA Online explained

Recently, for a limited time, PlayStation gamers could access GTA Online without having a PS Plus subscription. This made accessing the online mode possible simply by choosing Online from the main menu. However, the trial might have ended, as most PS players who are trying it out now are unable to do so.

Earlier, a PS3 copy of GTA 5 could be used to play it. However, Rockstar shut down the online services for the PS3 and Xbox 360 version of the game on December 16. This version was significantly different, as Rockstar stopped the updates for it long back.

As of now, there is no way to play GTA Online on the PlayStation 4 or 5 without having purchased a PlayStation Plus subscription. Here's how much a subscription costs:

1 month PlayStation Plus subscription - $9.99

3 month PlayStation Plus subscription - $24.99

12 month PlayStation Plus subscription - $59.99

As expected, the 12 month subscription is the best deal overall, as it is equivalent to paying $5 per month. Meanwhile, the 3 month subscription would be around $8.33 every month. A PS Plus subscription is required to play most multiplayer games on a PlayStation console.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Contract is the latest update for GTA Online that was released on December 15. It introduces various new weapons, vehicles, a new property and a new way to earn money in-game. With today's weekly update, snow has been removed from the game.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider