5 reasons to own Western Annihilator in GTA Online

The Western Annihilator is one of the most legendary helicopters in GTA Online. It is an entry-level aircraft that new players can fly to get accustomed to the transport method. Flying is relatively harder in the game, and using the top-ranked aircraft could make it more difficult. In that case, the Western Annihilator comes in handy for all players. However, you must know the vehicle well before purchasing.

We’ve listed five reasons why you should own the Western Company Annihilator in GTA Online.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 solid reasons to fly the Western Annihilator helicopter in GTA Online

1) One of the cheapest helicopters

The Western Annihilator is cheaper than most new cars in the multiplayer game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Prices of the helicopters can go up to around $5 million in GTA Online. However, the Western Annihilator is one of the cheapest options that you can buy for a fixed price of $1,825,000. The vehicle is listed on the Elitás Travel website.

If you own a Hangar in GTA Online, the Annihilator can be stored as a Personal Aircraft. Otherwise, it will be classified as a Pegasus Vehicle that you can spawn by calling the Pegasus Lifestyle Management service. Nonetheless, it is a good aircraft that new players can consider.

2) Rockstar offering a limited-time discount

Expand Tweet

While the Western Annihilator is available for purchase all year round, if you get it between July 17, 2025, and July 23, 2025, you will get a 40% discount. This makes it even cheaper and more lucrative.

However, do note that the discount is for a limited time, and the price will go back to its original value again once the period is over. Therefore, it is the best time to save money and get this beginner-friendly helicopter in GTA Online.

3) Weapons and other features

Western Annihilator is a weaponized helicopter that comes with four front-facing machine guns. Even though it does not have homing missiles, the machine guns can deal significant amounts of damage. You can shoot a target that is up to 600 feet away.

Do note that all four machine guns are pointed at the same spot. However, if the target is closer, then they can hit it in multiple spots. Doing so is not recommended near enemy vehicles, as the blast can damage the Western Annihilator as well.

If you keep the helicopter relatively close to the ground and stable, then your co-passengers can rappel down from it.

4) Great for group expeditions

The Western Annihilator can carry up to six passengers (including the pilot). While two sit at the front, the other four sit at the passenger bay. If you play GTA Online with a large group of friends, then it is one of the best vehicles to traverse the map.

When flown without distractions and turnings, the helicopter can reach a top speed of 115.00 mph or 185.07 km/h. If you are into air racing, do note that the Annihilator can finish a lap within 1:07.902 minutes.

5) It is a legacy vehicle

The Western Company Annihilator has been in the series since 2004 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Western Annihilator first appeared in the Grand Theft Auto series in San Andreas. Rockstar Games named it Raindance and made it an NPC vehicle. Surprisingly, it also appeared in 2008 in Grand Theft Auto 4 with the current name.

If you love collecting legacy vehicles in GTA Online that have a rich history, then you should definitely own the Annihilator chopper. The current version is better than its predecessors and offers more value.

