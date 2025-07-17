Is the Ocelot Lynx in GTA 5 Online still worth buying?

The Ocelot Lynx has returned to the limelight in GTA Online this week. The two-seater sports coupe is known for its resemblance to the Jaguar F-Type. It is now featured at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom, where players can buy it for a price of $1,735,000. However, it’s not a brand-new ride, and gamers may wonder if the vehicle is even worth buying in 2025.

Simply put, yes, the Ocelot Lynx is still worth buying in GTA 5 Online, both for its visual appearance and reliable performance. This article will shed more light on everything about the Lynx in GTA 5 Online.

Ocelot Lynx in GTA 5 Online: Price, top speed, where to buy, and more

The GTA Online Lynx debuted in GTA 5 Online on July 19, 2016, as part of the Cunning Stunts DLC update, and here are some things gamers should know before buying it:

1) Ocelot Lynx in real life: Design review

As stated earlier, the main design inspiration behind the Lynx seems to be the Jaguar F-Type. However, some body parts are seemingly based on other automobiles:

2012 Aston Martin Vanquish – Lower part of the diffuser and front bumper

– Lower part of the diffuser and front bumper Facelifted Aston Martin V8 Vantage – Rear bumper

– Rear bumper Aston Martin DBS V12 – Front bumper’s side air intakes

– Front bumper’s side air intakes Ferrari F12 – Headlights

Overall, the Lynx has a modern design that many car enthusiasts will appreciate.

2) GTA 5 Online’s Ocelot Lynx top speed: Performance review

As per the in-game files, the GTA 5 Lynx runs on a V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Not only does it possess a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h), but it can also complete a lap in about 1:06.082.

Moreover, the sports car possesses superb handling. This makes it suitable for cruising through the traffic of Los Santos and for some competitive racing events as well.

The only flaw is its cornering ability, where the car tends to understeer with or without throttle. However, one can overcome this with a little practice.

Overall, the Lynx is fast enough to complete certain missions in the game, like Mr. Faber Work.

Final verdict

If players are looking for an affordable sports vehicle that looks like the Jaguar, the Ocelot Lynx is a great choice. As it’s a limited-time vehicle and will be removed next week, one shouldn’t miss the opportunity to collect it if one hasn’t already.

