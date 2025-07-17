Should you buy Pegassi Zorrusso in GTA 5 Online in 2025?

The Pegassi Zorrusso is one of the GTA 5 Online supercars gamers often see trending on the internet every once in a while. The two-door vehicle is quite popular for its resemblance to the real-life Italdesign ZeroUno Duerta and some Lamborghini models. While it normally costs $1,925,000 in GTA 5 Online, players can currently get their hands on it for a 40% discount. Naturally, players might wonder if they should buy it in 2025.

Yes, one should buy the Pegassi Zorruso in GTA 5 Online for both its exotic design and reliable performance. This article will further review its design and performance.

A brief review of Pegassi Zorrusso in GTA 5 Online in 2025

1) Pegassi Zorrusso in GTA 5 Online: Design review

As stated earlier, the GTA Online Zorrusso is mainly based on the Italdesign ZeroUno Duerta. However, some of the body parts seem inspired by the following vehicles:

Taillights seem to be taken from the Bugatti Divo.

The side vent and the rear diffuser seem to be inspired by those of the Lamborghini Aventador SV.

Front bumper elements may be taken from the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

The hood looks inspired by the one found on the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO.

Overall, it has an exotic look that many car collectors can appreciate.

2) Pegassi Zorrusso in GTA 5 Online: Performance review

In-game files suggest that the Zorrusso runs on a mid-rear engine with a 6-speed gearbox in a RWD layout, allowing it to reach a top speed of 100.04 mph (161.00 km/h). However, the actual performance of the vehicle is much faster than that.

Unlike the Ocelot Lynx, the Pegassi Zorrusso can reach a maximum speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h), allowing it to complete one lap in just 1:00.815. In fact, the vehicle tops the list of the following popular supercars in GTA 5 Online in terms of lap timings:

Pegassi Zorrusso

Truffade Nero Custom

Overflod Tyrant

Pegassi Zentorno

Progen Tyrus

Progen Itali GTB

Coil Cyclone

Overflod Zeno

Truffade Nero

Vapid FMJ

Grotti Turismo R

Overflod Entity XF

Ocelot Penetrator

Pegassi Reaper

Progen Itali GTB Custom

Grotti Cheetah

The Zorrusso possesses good handling, taking corners with ease. Overall, it’s a well-balanced supercar with which players can complete Mr. Faber Work missions and earn double bonuses throughout the week.

Final Verdict

If one wants an affordable yet fast supercar, the Pegassi Zorrusso is one of the best choices available at a discounted price till July 23, 2025. Even if one doesn’t want to use it, it can be obtained for collection purposes as the vehicle is expected to return in GTA 6.

