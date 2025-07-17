  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Should you buy Pegassi Zorrusso in GTA 5 Online in 2025?

Should you buy Pegassi Zorrusso in GTA 5 Online in 2025?

By Neeraj Bansal
Published Jul 17, 2025 07:39 GMT
pegassi zorrusso
A brief review of the Pegassi Zorrusso in GTA 5 Online in 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Zorrusso is one of the GTA 5 Online supercars gamers often see trending on the internet every once in a while. The two-door vehicle is quite popular for its resemblance to the real-life Italdesign ZeroUno Duerta and some Lamborghini models. While it normally costs $1,925,000 in GTA 5 Online, players can currently get their hands on it for a 40% discount. Naturally, players might wonder if they should buy it in 2025.

Ad

Yes, one should buy the Pegassi Zorruso in GTA 5 Online for both its exotic design and reliable performance. This article will further review its design and performance.

A brief review of Pegassi Zorrusso in GTA 5 Online in 2025

1) Pegassi Zorrusso in GTA 5 Online: Design review

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As stated earlier, the GTA Online Zorrusso is mainly based on the Italdesign ZeroUno Duerta. However, some of the body parts seem inspired by the following vehicles:

  • Taillights seem to be taken from the Bugatti Divo.
  • The side vent and the rear diffuser seem to be inspired by those of the Lamborghini Aventador SV.
  • Front bumper elements may be taken from the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
  • The hood looks inspired by the one found on the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO.
Ad

Overall, it has an exotic look that many car collectors can appreciate.

2) Pegassi Zorrusso in GTA 5 Online: Performance review

youtube-cover
Ad

In-game files suggest that the Zorrusso runs on a mid-rear engine with a 6-speed gearbox in a RWD layout, allowing it to reach a top speed of 100.04 mph (161.00 km/h). However, the actual performance of the vehicle is much faster than that.

Unlike the Ocelot Lynx, the Pegassi Zorrusso can reach a maximum speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h), allowing it to complete one lap in just 1:00.815. In fact, the vehicle tops the list of the following popular supercars in GTA 5 Online in terms of lap timings:

Ad
  • Pegassi Zorrusso
  • Truffade Nero Custom
  • Overflod Tyrant
  • Pegassi Zentorno
  • Progen Tyrus
  • Progen Itali GTB
  • Coil Cyclone
  • Overflod Zeno
  • Truffade Nero
  • Vapid FMJ
  • Grotti Turismo R
  • Overflod Entity XF
  • Ocelot Penetrator
  • Pegassi Reaper
  • Progen Itali GTB Custom
  • Grotti Cheetah

The Zorrusso possesses good handling, taking corners with ease. Overall, it’s a well-balanced supercar with which players can complete Mr. Faber Work missions and earn double bonuses throughout the week.

Final Verdict

If one wants an affordable yet fast supercar, the Pegassi Zorrusso is one of the best choices available at a discounted price till July 23, 2025. Even if one doesn’t want to use it, it can be obtained for collection purposes as the vehicle is expected to return in GTA 6.

Ad

Other Grand Theft Auto content you should check too:

About the author
Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj Bansal

Twitter icon

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications