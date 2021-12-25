How to play Stockpile in GTA Online

When it comes to Adversary Modes, GTA Online players can always check out Stockpile.

The game is finally bringing this classic back into circulation. However, not just any user can take part in this Adversary Mode. They will have to learn to control high-speed aircraft. Otherwise, they are more than likely to crash their vehicles. Only the most confident flyers should it try out.

Whether gamers win or lose this battle, Stockpile will double their usual rewards. GTA Online is very generous with its special bonuses this season. Newbies can always give it a go, just as long as they know how to fly.

GTA Online guide on Stockpile

In order to play Stockpile, players should press start and select Adversary Mode. GTA Online will give them several options to choose from. Selecting this Adversary Mode will put their flying skills to the test.

Here are the rules

Two to four teams will fight to collect various checkpoints while flying an airplane. Each side will use a specific color, so everybody knows which side they are on.

Stockpile is very similar to Capture the Flag matches. Once they touch a flagged checkpoint, they must return to their base. Doing so will add a single point to their score. There should be a total of 13 different flags to collect.

Here are the seven maps for this Adversary Mode, along with the vehicles and weapons:

Stockpile I : Players use P-45 Nokotas with homing missiles (Pillbox Hill, Los Santos)

: Players use P-45 Nokotas with homing missiles (Pillbox Hill, Los Santos) Stockpile II : Players use Buckingham Pyros with homing missiles (Pacific Ocean near the Paleto Cove)

: Players use Buckingham Pyros with homing missiles (Pacific Ocean near the Paleto Cove) Stockpile III : Players use V-65 Molotoks with homing missiles (Grand Senora Desert)

: Players use V-65 Molotoks with homing missiles (Grand Senora Desert) Stockpile IV : Players use FH-1 Hunters with barrage rockets (Land Act Reservoir)

: Players use FH-1 Hunters with barrage rockets (Land Act Reservoir) Stockpile V : Players use Buckingham Pyros with homing missiles (Cypress Flats)

: Players use Buckingham Pyros with homing missiles (Cypress Flats) Stockpile VI : Players use P-45 Nokotas with homing missiles (Mount Josiah)

: Players use P-45 Nokotas with homing missiles (Mount Josiah) Stockpile VII: Players use Western Company Rogues with explosive MG upgrades (RON Alternates Wind Farm)

Keep in mind that other teams can also steal these checkpoint flags. Anybody who picks it up will have a trail of smoke behind them.

Tips and tricks

GTA Online users should never fly in a straight line. This will make them easy targets for others to hit. They should prioritize the middle part of the map early on, as this is where all the checkpoint flags will spawn.

Gamers should protect their own base if nobody else is there, and there should always be one person to stay on guard. Alternatively, if someone is already there, then players should steal checkpoint flags from other bases.

GTA Online players earn double the rewards this week

Rockstar will double any cash and reputation earned from this event. GTA Online gamers who have never played Stockpile now have a reason to do so.

If anything else, this is a great mode to practice flying skills. Stockpile requires a lot of cautious maneuvering, especially through obstacles. Players could take the time to try out some new techniques. Win or lose, they will still receive a special bonus for their efforts.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

