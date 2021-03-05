GTA Online players love nothing more than unbridled anarchy in the game. The Stockpile Adversary mode embodies absolute anarchy.

As part of Smuggler's Run update, this mode was added to GTA Online on October 3, 2017, during the Mogul Week event.

This boundless mode allows players to satiate their wild instincts and cause chaos in the city. Self-centeredness is key as the person with the most points rules the day and earns a sizeable reward.

This article explains what the Stockpile Adversary Mode consists of in GTA Online and how players can use it to have a great time.

What is the Stockpile Adversary Mode in GTA Online

Image via GTA Wiki

"They say don't shoot the messenger - but the courier is definitely fair game. 2-4 teams take to the skies to grab as much loot as they can and bring it back to base. Whoever has the biggest haul at the close of business wins, but don't forget: your rivals can always plunder your stash like the good honest swindlers they are." - game synopsis

Stockpile Adversary Mode involves multiple GTA Online players who share the goal of stealing briefcase checkpoints and surreptitiously or aggressively taking them back to their assigned bases.

The player earns a point after successfully delivering the stolen item to their base. They can also try and rack up extra points by stealing briefcases from the enemy's bases. However, this is a supremely reckless move.

Each stolen briefcase will be a point earned for the stealing team, while the other team will lose a point for failing to protect assets.

When briefcases are picked up from a GTA Online location, players start leaving a noticeable trail behind them. This makes the challenge daunting. People who like to maintain a low profile when doing something dangerous may have difficulty coping with the Stockpile Mode's intricacies.

These quests are organized in different locations on the GTA Online map that are always surrounded by life-threatening obstacles.