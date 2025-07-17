GTA V Online finally releases in Saudi Arabia and the UAE after the Age Rating update

GTA V Online has finally been released in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It is worth noting that Rockstar Games had originally released this title back in 2013 (on PS3 and Xbox 360 at the time). The studio has even re-released it a couple of times, such as on PS4 and Xbox One in 2014, on PC in 2015, a separate PS5 and Xbox Series X|S port in 2022, and an enhanced PC port just this March.

That said, gamers in these two countries have had to endure a long wait. It is also worth noting that GTA V Online's age rating is seemingly a bit higher in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as compared to elsewhere.

GTA V Online releases in Saudi Arabia and the UAE with 21+ age rating

A few weeks ago, the official X handle of PlayStation Arabia, @PlayStation_ME, announced the arrival of GTA V and its multiplayer, GTA Online, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, scheduled for July 17, 2025.

The same tweet also provided an age rating update for the title in the two countries, which, as can be seen in the image above, is 21+. As mentioned previously, this is a bit different from the age rating in some other parts of the world.

For instance, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has assigned a Mature rating to Grand Theft Auto V in the USA, meaning it is intended for the 17+ age group.

Nevertheless, gamers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE meeting the age requirement will finally be able to enjoy the best-selling Grand Theft Auto entry so far. Its story mode features three playable protagonists (first time in the series), involved in an action-packed and engaging narrative.

The multiplayer features tons of content too, which has accumulated over the years via free DLCs. Rockstar even drops a GTA Online weekly update every Thursday, which brings along bonuses, discounts, and other time-limited offers.

