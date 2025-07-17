5 reasons to own Vapid Ellie in GTA Online

On March 27, 2018, Rockstar Games introduced a new Muscle Car in GTA Online, named Vapid Ellie. Several fresh additions have been made in that category since, and while Ellie isn't the best in class, it sure has some interesting elements that make it worth collecting — especially if you are a fan of a particular Hollywood movie from the very early 2000s.

For those interested in driving a cool Muscle Car around Los Santos and Blaine County, here are five reasons to own a Vapid Ellie in GTA Online.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 reasons why you should own a Vapid Ellie in GTA Online

1) Vintage design

Here's a look at the Muscle Car in question (Image via Rockstar Games)

As is seemingly the case with most cars in GTA Online (and even in other Grand Theft Auto entries), the Vapid Ellie appears to be based on a real-life vehicle too. It looks like Rockstar Games may have taken inspiration for its exterior design from the 1967 Ford Mustang.

The front grille, headlight setup, and the overall shape of the in-game car barely has any noticeable differences from its apparent real-life counterpart. Those who like to drive vintage models can, hence, consider adding this ride to their collection.

2) Good acceleration

GTA Online Vapid Ellie in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

In terms of performance, the Ellie lacks in the top speed department. As per tests conducted by Broughy1322, a popular YouTuber who covers Grand Theft Auto vehicles, this Muscle Car can only go as fast as 105.50 mph, and this is with all standard performance modifications applied.

Needless to say, this isn't very impressive. However, it is able to accelerate really quickly, which does make up for the low top speed to an extent. Additionally, the car feels fun to drive, so it can be a good asset outside of competitive use in GTA Online.

3) Sounds great

If you're someone who likes to hear the engine blasting when cruising around the state of southern San Andreas, then the Vapid Ellie shouldn't disappoint.

It has that classic, raspy Muscle Car engine sound. Even when stationary, you can hear the gears grinding inside ever so slightly. While this factor doesn't help with gameplay in any way, it really adds to the overall experience of driving this vehicle.

4) Movie build

Expand Tweet

Gone in 60 Seconds is an action movie starring Nicolas Cage, released in the year 2000. The actor drives a Ford Mustang in it, and interestingly, the Vapid Ellie can be made to look like that vehicle quite a bit via visual customization in GTA Online.

This can be done by equipping the following parts at any vehicle workshop:

Respray - Primary Colors > Metallic > Stone Silver

Livery - Classic Twin Black Stripe

Exhausts - Side Exit Exh w/ Cus Hood

Wheels - Wheel Type > Lowrider > Stock Rims > Big Worm

So, if you're a fan of the movie or Nicolas Cage, this should be quite the incentive to own a Vapid Ellie.

5) Affordable price

Ellie's page on Southern San Andreas Super Autos with an active discount (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the best things about Vapid Ellie is its affordable price. It is available on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for just $565,000; which players, even beginners, can easily afford by completing jobs like the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid a couple of times.

The Ellie also has a Trade Price of $423,750; which gets unlocked by completing The Diamond Casino Heist as Leader with this car selected. Furthermore, through July 23, 2025, Rockstar Games has discounted Ellie by 40% as part of a GTA Online weekly update.

