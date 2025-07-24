GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (July 24 to 30, 2025)

Rockstar has once again added the newest GTA Online Podium Vehicle as well as Prize Ride for players to collect. This week’s Podium Vehicle is a big SUV – the Declasse Granger 3600LX. It is quite popular for its resemblance to a Chevrolet Suburban. On the other hand, the Los Santos Car Meet is just another Prize Ride - Karin Sultan Classic. Gamers can obtain it by winning the LSCM Series in the Top 4 positions for four consecutive days.

However, one may wonder if these vehicles are worth getting in 2025. Let’s quickly check a little bit more about the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle as well as the Prize Ride in the article below.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle’s quick review (July 24 to 30, 2025)

The new GTA Online weekly update has brought the Granger 3600LX back in the limelight as the latest Podium Vehicle. Apart from the sheer resemblance to the Chevrolet Suburban (11th generation), one can also find it somewhat resembling the following:

Nissan Armada (2nd generation)

Toyota Tundra (2014-2021)

GMC Yukon (4th generation)

GMC Yukon XL

Cadillac Escalade (4th generation)

Cadillac Escalade ESV

When it comes to performance, the Declasse Granger 3600LX possesses a top speed of 156.91 km/h (97.50 mph) and can take about 1:14.124 to complete a lap on average. Overall, it’s a decent SUV whose best part is its Imani Tech compatibility. With the Armor plating upgrade, it can take 11 Homing Launcher missiles and still work.

Prize Ride of the Week’s quick review (July 24 to 30, 2025)

This week’s Prize Ride is the Karin Sultan Classic, a four-seater sports sedan that Rockstar added to the game in 2020 with The Diamond Casino Heist DLC. It highly resembles the real-life Subaru Impreza GC8 as well as the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V.

As per the in-game files, the Karin Sultan Classic runs on a 6-cylinder, twin-cam engine with a 5-speed gearbox. According to popular analyst Broughy1322, the sports car can go up to a maximum speed of 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h) and complete one lap in just 1:02.145. It is a solid choice for many getaway situations where one needs good speed with excellent handling.

The next GTA Online Podium Vehicle will be added on July 31, 2025.

Other content to check this week:

