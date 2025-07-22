GTA 5 Online glitches are workarounds that let players do things that otherwise won't be possible with the base mechanics. The title's player base has discovered several since its launch, with some being quite complicated and involving several steps, and others relatively simple. Rockstar Games usually patches them, but a couple often get overlooked.
Interestingly, Grand Theft Auto YouTuber GRAVESIGHT GAMING has reported three GTA 5 Online glitches that still seem to be working as of July 2025. They all result in cosmetic effects, and this article will take a closer look at them.
Here are 3 GTA 5 Online glitches that reportedly still work (July 2025)
1) Four tone Modded Color glitch
The first is a vehicle cosmetic glitch that reportedly allows you to apply four tones of specific Respray categories to your car at the same time. The YouTuber performed it in a GTA 5 Online Auto Shop in the video game.
According to them, the player must go to the Primary Color section in the Resprays category and select any options from the Metals section first. They must then go to Chrome, apply the available option, and then apply their Crew Color. If you are not a part of any Crew, you can create one on Rockstar Games' official website. Finally, it is instructed to select an option from the Pearlescent category.
Following these steps in the mentioned order reportedly lets your car show off four tones of primary colors at the same time.
Read more: Cancelled GTA 5 Trevor DLC reportedly had iconic weapon from Grand Theft Auto Vice City
2) Colored Stock Wheels glitch
GTA 5 Online's base mechanics make it so that the color of any vehicle's stock rims cannot be altered. This is pretty disappointing, as some stock designs are pretty unique, but not being able to change their color prevents one from decking out their ride completely in their preferred style.
Nevertheless, there reportedly is a glitch that makes it possible to do so. According to GRAVESIGHT GAMING's YouTube video in question, you must select the Rugged Snowflake option in the Off-Road Wheels category. You must then alter its color per their choice and exit the vehicle workshop.
The next step is ordering a custom license plate for this car from the GTA 5 Online License Plate Creator website. According to the video, accepting this plate order in-game replaces the Rugged Snowflake rim with the car's stock rim (now colored) as part of this glitch.
3) Invisible character chest
For this GTA 5 Online glitch to work, GRAVESIGHT GAMING instructs to bookmark two Jobs (link provided in the video description). You must choose a Baseball Jacket, the 60th option from the Designer T-Shirts category in-game, open the jacket's zipper via the Interaction Menu, and then save that outfit.
The YouTuber then equips the Black Bulletproof helmet and the Gas Mask from the shop at Vespucci Beach (near the Smoke on the Water dispensary) and launches A Titan of a Job mission from the pause menu, which makes their character model's chest invisible. While in this job, they visit an Ammu-Nation outlet, save the outfit, and quit the Job.
Next up, users should launch "tenue ambulancier" mission from the pause menu, one of the two Jobs bookmarked earlier. A unique paramedic outfit is provided in this Job, on which they add White Cotton Gloves from the Interaction Menu, quit the Job, and then save the outfit. After that, the YouTuber starts the second bookmarked Job (which needs a second player), visits Ammu-Nation, saves the outfit, and then quits the Job, which makes their character model's chest invisible in Freemode.
