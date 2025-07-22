Cancelled GTA 5 Trevor DLC reportedly had iconic weapon from GTA Vice City

  • home icon
By Mridul Dutta
Published Jul 22, 2025 06:08 GMT
GTA Vice City
GTA Vice City's Katana was reportedly supposed to be included in GTA 5 (Images via Rockstar Games)

The cancelled GTA 5 Trevor DLC was reportedly supposed to bring back the Katana sword to the HD Universe of the Grand Theft Auto series. According to a recent post by an X user named affmal (@affmal), Rockstar Games included the iconic weapon in the game files before scrapping the entire DLC.

To date, the Katana has not returned to the series, and the last time we saw it was in Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories (2006).

Cancelled GTA 5 Agent Trevor DLC was supposed to include the Katana with various cutscenes

According to X user affmal, Rockstar Games had created over 10 cutscenes for the Katana during the GTA 5 Trevor DLC. They shared two screenshots with the post where the mention of the weapon could be seen in the game files.

The second image was an in-game screenshot where the Katana could be seen in the melee weapons slot.

youtube-cover
The Katana made its debut in GTA Vice City and is available in all 3D Universe titles except for Grand Theft Auto 3. It is one of the most powerful melee weapons that can kill anyone with just one or two strikes. If you aim properly, you can even decapitate NPCs with just one swing.

If the GTA 5 Trevor DLC had not been cancelled, we might have gotten the weapon in the current game as well. Currently, the closest thing we have to the Katana is the Machete that you can purchase from Ammu Nation ($8,900).

Tommy holding a Katana in Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)
Tommy holding a Katana in Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

In GTA Vice City, the Katana was so iconic that Rockstar released various screenshots showing the weapon. While we might never get it in GTA 5, in Vice City, you can buy it from the Tooled Up hardware store located in the North Point Mall. The Katana costs only $300, and it lives permanently in your inventory until you get caught by the cops or get wasted.

Considering its popularity, Rockstar Games should have included the Katana in GTA 5. However, it could still be brought back through future GTA Online DLCs.

