5 reasons to own Hydra in GTA Online

Rockstar Games introduced the Mammoth Hydra in GTA Online under the Heists DLC, all the way back in 2015. Notably, this wasn't the debut of this fighter jet in the series, as that had appeared previously in one of its most popular entries. More than a decade later, and after the addition of several other planes, the Hydra remains one of the very best in the game.

For those interested but wanting to learn a bit more about the aircraft, here are five reasons to own a Mammoth Hydra in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 reasons why you can consider owning a Mammoth Hydra in GTA Online

1) Attacking prowess

Since the Hydra is a fighter jet, it is, of course, equipped with some weapons. Among these is an explosive cannon that deals great damage and can be very useful against armored vehicles.

The aircraft also features Homing Missiles, which, for those unaware, are basically guided missiles. Both weapons can be extremely useful in PvP, and even in any GTA Online missions that allow using this fighter jet, particularly thanks to its hovering ability, which makes aiming relatively easier.

2) Defensive measures

Here's a look at the Hydra in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

A good fighter jet should not only be able to attack but also defend itself, and in an environment such as that of GTA Online, this quality is a must-have. The Hydra isn't very explosion-resistant, but can tank one hit from a Homing Missile or an Explosive Round.

This jet can deploy flares too, which can provide some safety from incoming projectiles. You will have to be a little agile with it in dogfights, but there, at the very least, is some sense of security.

3) Excellent top speed

Mammoth Hydra in GTA Online alongside the P-996 LAZER (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Mammoth Hydra is one of the fastest jets in GTA Online. So, it goes without saying that it can be a really good mode of transport. According to performance tests conducted by Broughy1322 (a YouTuber popular in the Grand Theft Auto community for covering in-game vehicles), it can hit an excellent top speed of 209.25 mph.

For context, there are 42 planes in the multiplayer as of this writing (July 2025), and the Mammoth Hydra is the fourth-fastest in terms of top speed. The Mammoth F-160 Raiju, the Buckingham Pyro, and the Western Company Rogue are the only planes that best the Hydra in this department.

4) Best alternative to the Mammoth F-160 Raiju

F-160 Raiju's best alternative is the Hydra in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju is the best plane in GTA Online at this time. It has the highest top speed, similar weapons and defensive capability as the Hydra, V-TOL (the ability to land and take off vertically), and even a Stealth Mode.

The Hydra doesn't have a Stealth Mode, but it does have V-TOL, and as discussed, is weaponized and boasts some explosive resistance. Furthermore, the F-160 Raiju costs $6,855,000 ($5,141,250 Trade Price) on the Warstock Cache and Carry website, whereas you will have to pay only $3,990,000 ($3,000,000 Trade Price) for the Mammoth Hydra in GTA Online.

Note: The GTA Online weekly update active at the time of this writing has discounted the Hydra by 40% through July 23, 2025.

5) GTA San Andreas connection

Before Rockstar Games added the Mammoth Hydra in GTA Online, it had appeared in the studio's 2004 classic, GTA San Andreas.

If you're a fan of that game and wish to have somewhat of a relic from it, then the Hydra is one of the best options. Flying it around Los Santos (which was one of the cities on GTA San Andreas' map) can be fun, and as already established, it is very useful as well.

