5 reasons to own Pegassi Vacca in GTA Online

The Pegassi Vacca is one of the oldest supercars in GTA Online, having been in the title since its launch in 2013. Ever since, Rockstar Games has made several additions in that segment, with many significantly better than this one. However, the Pegassi Vacca has its own charm and boasts some useful attributes.

In this article, we explore five reasons why you should own a Pegassi Vacca in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 reasons to own a Pegassi Vacca in GTA Online

1) Simple yet sleek design

The Pegassi Vacca in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Vacca has a typical supercar exterior design, which is sleek. Rockstar Games seems to have primarily based the car on the Lamborghini Gallardo, with some elements, such as the side vents, possibly inspired by the McLaren MP4-12C.

While some other supercars in GTA Online have a more modern design, the Pegassi Vacca helps add style to your in-game automobile collection.

2) Bulletproof rear

The Vacca's bulletproof rear (Image via Rockstar Games)

It goes without saying that one always needs to watch their backs in GTA Online, whether it be in PvE or PvP. Driving the Vacca will do just that for you to a large extent, as its lack of a rear window renders the occupants impervious to bullets whizzing in from the back.

As a result, it can serve as a great getaway vehicle in missions where you are chased and shot at by enemy NPCs. While the Vacca won't provide any protection from explosives, the bulletproof rear is a good attribute to have.

3) It is fast

Trevor Philips driving the Vacca in the game's story mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

Speed is an incredibly important asset in GTA Online, as players are often required to travel across the large map. Fortunately, the Pegassi Vacca does well in this department once equipped with all standard performance modifications.

The Vacca can hit an impressive 120.50 mph top speed, according to tests carried out by popular YouTuber Broughy1322. It also accelerates relatively quickly, which is a good asset in combination with that top speed.

4) It's like an exclusive now

The Pegassi Vacca could initially be purchased from Legendary Motorsport. However, following the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC in June 2023, Rockstar Games removed it from the website, along with countless other vehicles.

Since they are rarely available now (a few are usually re-added for a limited period), they can be considered exclusives. Thus, there is somewhat of a unique incentive to adding a Pegassi Vacca to your garage when the opportunity arises.

Note: The active GTA Online weekly update at the time of this writing has put it up for sale at Simeon's showroom through July 23, 2025.

5) Very affordable

The Vacca's interior (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Pegassi Vacca is very affordable at only $240,000. While this may seem like a lot, it is cheap in the game's context. Its design, top speed, and bulletproof rear justify your investment well.

You can gather the funds required to purchase it by grinding businesses and heists. The Agency's Data Leaks campaign and the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid are some great jobs to make decent money in GTA Online.

