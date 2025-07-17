5 reasons to own Invetero Coquette in GTA Online

The Invetero Coquette has had a somewhat long-standing presence in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. It appeared first in GTA 4 and has been in GTA Online (as well as story mode) since the game's launch in 2013. Quite a few Coquette variants (like the Coquette Classic and the Coquette D10, to name a few) have debuted in the years since, but this one remains a classic to this day.

The car doesn't even cost much, which is one of the best things about it. For those wondering if they should invest in this item, here are five reasons to own an Invetero Coquette in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Good speed, affordable price, and other reasons to own an Invetero Coquette in GTA Online

1) Sleek looks

Many cars in GTA Online appear to be based on real-life vehicles, and the Invetero Coquette seems to very likely be a combination of two: the Corvette C7 and the Corvette Stingray's 2014 variant.

In terms of exterior design, the in-game car looks extremely similar to the latter, which gives it its sleek aesthetics. For those who wish to add a stylish ride to their ever-growing collection, the Coquette is a fine choice.

2) Good speed

The Coquette sports car speeding past the Maze Bank Arena in Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Coquette is a fine choice in terms of performance as well. Popular GTA YouTuber Broughy1322's tests suggest that the car can hit an impressive top speed of 120.00 mph when equipped with all standard performance modifications (completely upgraded, in other words).

This allows it to not only be a good choice for missions that require traveling great distances quickly, but also for races. For comparison, this top speed is just a tad slower than that of the Grotti Furia, which, interestingly, is the Podium Vehicle at the time of this writing.

Also check: Invetero Coquette D1 || Invetero Coquette D5 || Invetero Coquette D10

3) Decent customizability

Customizability is an important factor for some players when considering buying a car. The Coquette isn't highly customizable, visually that is, but it does offer some room for modifications.

There are decent options to choose from for components like bumpers, exhausts, spoilers, and the car's hood. Needless to say, getting any visual modifications or performance upgrades will cost money, but they are not that expensive and should be affordable to most players.

4) It is a removed vehicle

Invetero Coquette at the Test Track (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games removed nearly 200 vehicles in June 2023, and the Invetero Coquette was, unfortunately, one of them. Such vehicles are now made available occasionally and only a few at a time, making them somewhat exclusive collectibles.

At the time of this writing (July 17, 2025), Rockstar has brought back the Coquette, and it will be available in-game through July 23, 2025, at the LS Car Meet Test Track as part of the current GTA Online weekly update. Those interested have an opportunity to nab it now, as while it might return in the future too, there is no telling exactly when that would be.

5) Affordable price

The Coquette was sold on the Legendary Motorsport website when it hadn't been removed (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online cars — even some really average ones — can cost close to, or even over a million dollars in some cases. Luckily, that isn't something you have to worry about with the Coquette.

This car has a price tag of just $138,000, which, for what it offers, is a steal deal. Grinding businesses and heists, along with other jobs like the GTA Online Mr Faber Work and Money Laundering missions, should help you afford this ride easily.

