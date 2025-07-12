9 best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money (2025)

Players are often on the lookout for the best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money. It is the most important commodity in the game, as one needs cash to acquire the best items, be it cars, weapons, or upgrades for these things. In fact, money itself is often required to make money in Los Santos, since businesses as well as prior investments for jobs like heists aren't cheap.

Ad

So, in this article, we will take a look at nine of the best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money in 2025.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

FIB Files, Data Leaks, and other best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money (2025)

1) Payphone Hits

Ad

Trending

Official Payphone Hits poster featuring Franklin Clinton (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unlocked after completing three Security Contracts from the Celebrity Solutions Agency, Payphone Hits can be wrapped up in a couple of minutes. These are assassination missions, which, if completed with the bonus objective, will pay $45,000. When done, another Payphone Hit can be taken up after 10 minutes.

Ad

2) Security Contracts

Security Contracts poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

Security Contracts themselves are among the best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money. They too can be completed relatively quickly, and pay depending on the difficulty level:

Ad

Professional - $31,000 to $42,000

- $31,000 to $42,000 Specialist - $44,000 to $56,000

- $44,000 to $56,000 Specialist+ - $60,000 to $70,000

Three Security Contracts are available at any given time on the Agency computer, with the difficulty level pre-determined.

3) Ammu-Nation Contracts

Ad

Those who own a Bunker in GTA Online will receive a notification about excess weapon parts from time to time. They can then visit their Bunker, get inside the Duneloader, and deliver the shipment to an Ammu-Nation outlet for $50,000. This mission is that easy, and even though enemies attack you on the way, they aren't a big problem.

4) FIB Files

FIB Files are new but already among the best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money (Image via Rockstar Games)

FIB Files are heist-like missions that can be played after buying the Darnell Bros Garment Factory. There are four in total, all action-packed, each featuring two setup tasks. Every week, one FIB File pays around $300,000, and the other three around $150,000.

Ad

5) Data Leaks

Data Leaks feature Dr. Dre (Image via Rockstar Games)

Next up on the list of best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money is the "Data Leaks" or the VIP Contract, unlocked after completing one Security Contract. This isn't one mission, but a series of them, completing which can take a few hours. However, the time and effort put in are worth it, since this campaign pays a million dollars.

Ad

6) Robbery Contracts

Buy an Auto Shop to play Robbery Contracts (Image via Rockstar Games)

Robbery Contracts are pretty much like FIB Files, but linked to the Auto Shop business. The reason they are among the best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money is that they are relatively easy to complete, and each pays around $180,000 (except The Union Depository Contract, which rewards close to $300,000).

Ad

7) Oscar Guzman Flies Again

Ad

Like the VIP Contract, Oscar Guzman Flies Again is a series of missions that fans of aircraft-based action should enjoy. There are six missions in the campaign, beating which on Normal difficulty pays $500,000, and $750,000 on Hard difficulty. To play, one has to buy the McKenzie Field Hangar.

8) Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid

Cluckin Bell Farm Raid official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid is also a six-mission campaign that, interestingly, needs no initial investment to be accessed. This makes it one of the very best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money for beginners, along with the fact that completing it pays $500,000.

Ad

9) The Cayo Perico Heist

Ad

The Cayo Perico Heist has to be on any list about the best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money. It is the only solo heist in the multiplayer, so the final reward doesn't need to be divided. Based on the Primary as well as Secondary Targets, players can walk away with close to or even over a million dollars.

Check out other related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More