9 best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money (2025)

Players are often on the lookout for the best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money. It is the most important commodity in the game, as one needs cash to acquire the best items, be it cars, weapons, or upgrades for these things. In fact, money itself is often required to make money in Los Santos, since businesses as well as prior investments for jobs like heists aren't cheap.
So, in this article, we will take a look at nine of the best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money in 2025.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis. The entries are arranged in no particular order.
FIB Files, Data Leaks, and other best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money (2025)
1) Payphone Hits
Unlocked after completing three Security Contracts from the Celebrity Solutions Agency, Payphone Hits can be wrapped up in a couple of minutes. These are assassination missions, which, if completed with the bonus objective, will pay $45,000. When done, another Payphone Hit can be taken up after 10 minutes.
2) Security Contracts
Security Contracts themselves are among the best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money. They too can be completed relatively quickly, and pay depending on the difficulty level:
- Professional - $31,000 to $42,000
- Specialist - $44,000 to $56,000
- Specialist+ - $60,000 to $70,000
Three Security Contracts are available at any given time on the Agency computer, with the difficulty level pre-determined.
3) Ammu-Nation Contracts
Those who own a Bunker in GTA Online will receive a notification about excess weapon parts from time to time. They can then visit their Bunker, get inside the Duneloader, and deliver the shipment to an Ammu-Nation outlet for $50,000. This mission is that easy, and even though enemies attack you on the way, they aren't a big problem.
4) FIB Files
FIB Files are heist-like missions that can be played after buying the Darnell Bros Garment Factory. There are four in total, all action-packed, each featuring two setup tasks. Every week, one FIB File pays around $300,000, and the other three around $150,000.
5) Data Leaks
Next up on the list of best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money is the "Data Leaks" or the VIP Contract, unlocked after completing one Security Contract. This isn't one mission, but a series of them, completing which can take a few hours. However, the time and effort put in are worth it, since this campaign pays a million dollars.
6) Robbery Contracts
Robbery Contracts are pretty much like FIB Files, but linked to the Auto Shop business. The reason they are among the best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money is that they are relatively easy to complete, and each pays around $180,000 (except The Union Depository Contract, which rewards close to $300,000).
7) Oscar Guzman Flies Again
Like the VIP Contract, Oscar Guzman Flies Again is a series of missions that fans of aircraft-based action should enjoy. There are six missions in the campaign, beating which on Normal difficulty pays $500,000, and $750,000 on Hard difficulty. To play, one has to buy the McKenzie Field Hangar.
8) Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid
The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid is also a six-mission campaign that, interestingly, needs no initial investment to be accessed. This makes it one of the very best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money for beginners, along with the fact that completing it pays $500,000.
9) The Cayo Perico Heist
The Cayo Perico Heist has to be on any list about the best missions in GTA 5 Online for making money. It is the only solo heist in the multiplayer, so the final reward doesn't need to be divided. Based on the Primary as well as Secondary Targets, players can walk away with close to or even over a million dollars.
