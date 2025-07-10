"How to get flying motorcycle in GTA 5 Online?" is a question asked by quite a few in the Grand Theft Auto community. The vehicle in question here is the Pegassi Oppressor MK II, a futuristic bike that not only flies, but can also hover, and further, can be weaponized. Getting it is as simple as any other vehicle, but the investment is hefty. Beginners will likely not be able to afford it, but those who been playing for a while should have the means.
For those interested, here is a brief guide on how to get the flying motorcycle in GTA 5 Online.
How to get flying motorcycle in GTA 5 Online in 2025: All you need to know
GTA 5 Online's flying motorcycle, the Pegassi Oppressor MK II, is sold on the in-game website known as Warstock Cache and Carry. It can be accessed very easily from the web browser present in your character's mobile phone. Usually, the thumbnail can be found on the home page itself, but if its not there, you will find it in the Travel and Transport tab.
Here are step-by-step instructions on how to get the flying motorcycle in GTA 5 Online:
- Step 1 - Bring up your phone and open the web browser.
- Step 2 - Go to Warstock Cache and Carry.
- Step 3 - Scroll until you find Pegassi Oppressor MK II.
- Step 4 - Click on its image.
- Step 5 - Click on Buy It Now, or on Trade Price (if it is unlocked).
- Step 6 - Select an available garage from the drop-down menu.
The Pegassi Oppressor MK II costs $8,000,000. However, you can buy it for $6,000,000 instead upon buying a Terrorbyte and completing five Client Jobs.
Once the transaction is completed on Warstock Cache and Carry, this flying motorcycle will be delivered to the selected garage after a few minutes. You can then access it from there, or request its delivery to your current location from your Mechanic.
Check out: 7 best vehicles in GTA 5 Online for getaway purposes
How to get flying motorcycle in GTA 5 Online: Features
Needless to the say, the primary feature of the flying motorcycle is that it flies (It can also hover at a single spot). According to Broughy1322, a popular Grand Theft Auto vehicle YouTuber, its top speed is 127.75 mph, which is really impressive. If all that wasn't enough, it has a Rocket Boost too.
Note that the Pregassi Oppressor MK II can only be customized inside the Terrorbyte's Specialized Vehicle Workshop, and this is where it can be equipped with either one of Stock Machine Guns, Explosive MG, or Homing Missiles.
All of these factors make it an excellent tool for grinding GTA 5 Online in 2025.
