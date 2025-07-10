GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (July 10 to 16, 2025)

Rockstar Games has added a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle for gamers to collect and increase their car collection. This time, it’s the Bravado Greenwood, a four-seater sedan that looks like a Dodge Monaco from the 1970s. Similarly, there’s a new Prize Ride up for grabs in Los Santos this week – the Progen GP1. The two-seater hypercar is quite popular for its resemblance to the real-life McLaren F1.
This article further shares a few important details about the GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride that players should know.
More about the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle (July 10 to 16, 2025)
The latest GTA Online weekly update has brought the Greenwood back into the limelight as the newest Podium Vehicle. Apart from its resemblance to the Dodge Monaco, other rides seemingly inspired its design:
- Plymouth Fury
- Fury (1975–1976)
- Monaco (1972)
- Chrysler New Yorker (1971)
- Chevrolet Monte Carlo (1977)
In terms of performance, the Bravado Greenwood is powered by a V8 engine. It can reach a maximum speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) and take about 1:07.434 to complete a lap. Overall, its compatibility with Imani Tech makes it a great choice for getaway missions.
Those who don’t want to try winning it as a GTA Online Podium Vehicle can directly purchase it for $1,260,000 from Legendary Motorsport.
More about the Prize Ride of the Week (July 10 to 16, 2025)
The latest Prize Ride of the Week the Progen GP1 this week is a great thing for supercar lovers. While its main design inspiration seems to be McLaren F1, there are some resemblances to the following real-life vehicles:
- Ferrari F40
- Ferrari F50
- Saleen S7
- Ultima GTR
Unlike the Bravado Banshee GTS, the Progen GP1c not only possesses a top speed of 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h) but also takes about 1:03.097 to complete a lap on average. Overall, the vehicle is fast enough to complete certain missions in the game, and one should try once if haven’t already.
Those who don’t want to try winning it as the Prize Ride can directly buy it for $1,260,000 from Legendary Motorsport.
Rockstar will add another GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride on July 17, 2025.
Other latest Grand Theft Auto content you should check too:
- New Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced update
- Nightshark GTA
- Short Trips GTA Online
- Hunting Pack (Get Lamar)
- GTA Online Featured Series
- Lamar Contact Missions
- Smoke on the Water
- Money Laundering
- Travis Scott teases his involvement in GTA 6 in a new song
- McKenzie Field Hangar
- Ocelot Ardent
- GTA Online Weed Farm