Travis Scott teases his involvement in GTA 6 in a new song

Rockstar Games' next release, GTA 6, is perhaps the most anticipated video game there has ever been. In fact, its impact can often be seen in mainstream media as well, the most recent example of which is Travis Scott's latest song, 2000 EXCURSION. The music video of the said song features an Easter egg related to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto installment.

Ad

While it doesn't outright suggest the popular global artist's involvement with the Rockstar title, some fans believe it might be teasing the possibility subtly. This wouldn't be unrealistic, since celebrities have worked with GTA titles before.

Nevertheless, whether Travis Scott has anything to do with Grand Theft Auto 6 or not remains to be seen.

GTA 6 license plate in Travis Scott's 2000 EXCURSION music video raises involvement suspicions

The GTA VI6 license plate in Travis Scott's new music video (Image via YouTube/Travis Scott)

One of the cars in the 2000 EXCURSION music video by Travis Scott and JACKBOYS features a GTA 6 license plate. The vehicle appears at the three-minute and 55-second mark, with a license plate that reads GTA VI6.

Ad

Trending

That's pretty much it as far as content related to the upcoming Rockstar Games title is concerned in the music video. However, this Easter egg, which only appears for a few seconds, has raised suspicions that the artist might be involved in the title in some way.

Comment byu/devan-menon from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

There is no concrete evidence or official information about Travis Scott being involved in GTA 6, but as mentioned, celebrities have worked with the series' past titles. For example, Kenny Loggins, another popular musician, hosts the Los Santos Rock Radio station in GTA 5.

Read more: Why GTA 6 trailer 3 might not be released anytime soon

Thus, Travis Scott might be featured in the series' next entry in a similar capacity, but we will have to wait to see if that's the case.

Ad

On the other hand, this GTA 6 license plate could just be a nod to what is one of the most anticipated games in recent times.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More