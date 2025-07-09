Travis Scott teases his involvement in GTA 6 in a new song

Rockstar Games' next release, GTA 6, is perhaps the most anticipated video game there has ever been. In fact, its impact can often be seen in mainstream media as well, the most recent example of which is Travis Scott's latest song, 2000 EXCURSION. The music video of the said song features an Easter egg related to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto installment.
While it doesn't outright suggest the popular global artist's involvement with the Rockstar title, some fans believe it might be teasing the possibility subtly. This wouldn't be unrealistic, since celebrities have worked with GTA titles before.
Nevertheless, whether Travis Scott has anything to do with Grand Theft Auto 6 or not remains to be seen.
GTA 6 license plate in Travis Scott's 2000 EXCURSION music video raises involvement suspicions
One of the cars in the 2000 EXCURSION music video by Travis Scott and JACKBOYS features a GTA 6 license plate. The vehicle appears at the three-minute and 55-second mark, with a license plate that reads GTA VI6.
That's pretty much it as far as content related to the upcoming Rockstar Games title is concerned in the music video. However, this Easter egg, which only appears for a few seconds, has raised suspicions that the artist might be involved in the title in some way.
There is no concrete evidence or official information about Travis Scott being involved in GTA 6, but as mentioned, celebrities have worked with the series' past titles. For example, Kenny Loggins, another popular musician, hosts the Los Santos Rock Radio station in GTA 5.
Thus, Travis Scott might be featured in the series' next entry in a similar capacity, but we will have to wait to see if that's the case.
On the other hand, this GTA 6 license plate could just be a nod to what is one of the most anticipated games in recent times.
