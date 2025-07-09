4 GTA Online features that should not return in GTA 6 Online

Despite its popularity, several features of GTA Online are vexing. Even though Rockstar Games irons out many things from time to time, the list of such features is still long. GTA 6 Online is anticipated to be a better version of the current multiplayer game. We expect the developer to learn from its mistakes and make the next iteration delightful.
We’ve listed four features from GTA Online that Rockstar Games should not re-add in GTA 6 Online.
Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.
4 annoying GTA Online features that should not be in GTA 6 Online
1) Pay-to-win scenarios
GTA Online is gradually becoming plagued with pay-to-win scenarios. The introduction of the GTA Plus membership has been controversial from the beginning and has started significantly impacting the experience. As of now, many features are locked behind this paywall.
The Vinewood Club is a prime example where non-members cannot enter. The property works as a new car showroom and a garage. However, if you store vehicles there and later cancel the membership, you will not be able to enter.
Such features should not be included in GTA 6 Online. If Rockstar decides to continue the GTA Plus subscription, it should offer features that are not unfair for non-members.
2) Spam calls/texts from NPCs
Some NPCs in GTA Online are notorious for calling or texting you at unexpected moments. For example, Lester Crest will call you if you leave an Apartment Heist without completing it, and Martin Madrazo will text you whenever you pass by near his house. Simeon also annoys us by saying we owe him a favor for an indefinite time.
These interactions become annoying after a while. The spam calls and text messages should stop after two or three instances. While it is unclear whether GTA Online will get these QoL changes, the developer should not add them to GTA 6 Online.
NPCs in the next multiplayer game should only call you when necessary.
3) Mandatory multiple participants
Many missions in GTA Online require you to hire one or more extra players to start. Even though it is a multiplayer game, a majority of players prefer playing solo. Rockstar Games should take care of this aspect from the very beginning in GTA 6 Online.
Most (if not all) missions in the next multiplayer game should have a solo mode. There should also be an option to hire NPC crew members instead of actual players. This could be a new improvement in GTA 6 Online, and players will surely like it.
In GTA Online, solo players often skip missions that require multiple participants. Therefore, this feature should not be mandatory, and fans should get the option to play either solo or with others.
4) Encouraging griefing
One major issue in GTA Online is that players are explicitly encouraged players to grief others. Whenever you try to do something important in public lobbies, the game will tell others about your activity and location. Other players can earn petty cash rewards by disrupting your business.
The biggest irony is that Rockstar also asks GTA Online players not to grief others and provides a reporting option.
Instead of catering to both sides, GTA 6 Online should not have such alerts and let players do their business in peace. This way, grinders will be encouraged to stay in public lobbies instead of playing alone in solo sessions.
