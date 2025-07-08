Some Grand Theft Auto fans believe they might have found evidence of kids in GTA 6 in an official screenshot. The image in question was released back in May 2025 along with a bunch of others, and while this particular one didn't generate a lot of intrigue right away, few eagle-eyed fans spotted what they believe could be a child NPC. Rockstar Games has not confirmed or even denied anything as such for that matter, which keeps the speculations alive.

That being said, the chances of that turning out to be the case seem quite low. In this article, we will take a look at three reasons why there likely won't be any kids in GTA 6.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 3 reasons why there likely won't be any kids in GTA 6

1) No concrete evidence so far

No trailers or screenshots have definitively shown kids in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

As of this writing, Rockstar Games has showcased Grand Theft Auto 6 with two trailers, 70 screenshots, some wallpapers (location postcards), and a couple of character artworks. The trailers especially provided a look at a variety of NPCs in different parts of Leonida.

The screenshots have done pretty much the same, but none of the media out there features kids. As mentioned, one of the screenshots (from the Grassrivers region group) is suspected to feature a child, but that is only speculation at this moment.

If there were to be kids in GTA 6, which would be a major new addition in the franchise, then Rockstar would have likely revealed them properly in either of the trailers or screenshots. This might happen with future promotional material, given that the title's release date is still nearly a year away, but at the moment, there is no concrete evidence suggesting the inclusion of kids.

2) They don't add a lot to the gameplay

The inclusion of kids among NPCs in GTA 6 doesn't serve much of a purpose. Sure, it would make the crowd more diverse and realistic, but that's about it, and not that big of a deal overall.

Take Cyberpunk 2077 for example, a similar game that actually features NPC kids, but does it make a noticeable impact? Not really. The absence of kids hasn't been an issue in past Grand Theft Auto games either, and so it seems a little unlikely that Rockstar would make that change now, especially taking the previous entry on this list into account.

In fact, the presence of NPC kids in GTA 6 could prove to be detrimental instead, as we will discuss in the following entry.

3) Could lead to a lot of controversy

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has often found itself at the centre of controversies, right from its inception in 1997, often due to its violent gameplay elements. Adding kids in GTA 6 could, hence, lead to a lot of controversy because of this very factor.

The upcoming title is likely the biggest project ever by Rockstar Games. Its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, recently stated that this entry's ambition and complexity was greater than any previous title from the developer.

"The ambition and complexity of Grand Theft Auto VI is greater than any previous Rockstar title, and the team is poised to release another astonishing entertainment experience that will exceed players’ expectations."

With that in mind, it seems unlikely that Rockstar would want to risk controversy with its biggest launch by adding kids in GTA 6.

