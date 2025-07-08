5 GTA 6 pre-order bonuses Rockstar should avoid

Many in the Grand Theft Auto community are waiting for GTA 6 pre-orders. Rockstar Games has made the title available to wishlist on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but hasn't revealed when the pre-orders will go live. Nevertheless, whenever they do, fans should flock in big numbers to avail the option, given the excitement around the title. It will also be interesting to see the attached pre-order bonuses, if any.

Nothing as such has been announced yet, but this has become the norm over the years, and so it wouldn't be wrong to expect the same with what is arguably the biggest game ever. While there can be some really good choices for the potential GTA 6 pre-order bonuses, Rockstar can also consider avoiding a couple of things.

Tommy Vercetti outfit and other potential GTA 6 pre-order bonuses Rockstar Games should avoid

1) Soundtrack disc

Real Dimez, a rap duo in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Discs containing a game's official soundtrack can be often be found among pre-order bonuses or special editions. The idea in itself is pretty neat, but physical media has become somewhat redundant of late, and so many may not have the means to use a physical disc.

Instead, Rockstar should either provide a download link for the same, or something else entirely, perhaps like an artbook, digital or physical based on what one prefers.

2) Meaningless cosmetics

Jason Duval with an assault rifle (Image via Rockstar Games)

Simple cosmetics like clothing, vehicle or weapon skins are generally part of a pre-order bonus bundle. However, they can seem not up to the mark, especially for a game like GTA 6. Additionally, items as such are usually available in abundance in Grand Theft Auto games.

Instead of meaningless cosmetics, a better pre-order bonus idea would be a car or weapon, as rather than just being exclusives, they could prove useful gameplay-wise as well.

3) Tommy Vercetti outfit

Tommy Vercetti in his signature outfit (Image via Rockstar Games || Steam)

The GTA 6 map is set to feature Vice City, an iconic location in the franchise, best known for its inclusion in 2002's Grand Theft Auto Vice City. That title's protagonist, Tommy Vercetti, is also quite popular among fans.

As a tribute, Rockstar might decide to throw in his signature outfit as a GTA 6 pre-order bonus. Its not exactly a bad idea, but all players, even those who end up playing many years later, should have the option to access it. So, if Tommy's outfit has to be in the game, then it should be available to everyone.

4) Shark Cards

Megalodon Shark Card advertisement (Image via Rockstar Games)

Shark Cards are GTA Online's microtransaction currency. Although a GTA 6 Online is yet to be announced, we expect a multiplayer mode, based on the success that the current one has enjoyed. In that case, Rockstar might gift a Shark Card (linked to this potential multiplayer) to those who pre-order the title.

However, they have been a topic of major debate in the fanbase, with most not being fans of their inclusion. Therefore, promoting Shark Cards even before the sequel comes out could result in a backlash, which is something the studio would likely want to avoid.

5) Too many exclusive missions

Video game pre-order bonuses can sometimes include a couple of exclusive missions. They generally are not related much to the main storyline, and are more like side quests.

Rockstar Games can also choose to do this with GTA 6 pre-order bonuses, but should avoid providing too many exclusive missions, as that would be unfair to others, especially those who buy the title in the future. Somewhere around two-to-three quests would be ideal.

