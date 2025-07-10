How to get free Progen GP1 in GTA Online this week (July 10 to 16, 2025)

The Progen GP1 supercar is back in the limelight in GTA Online this week thanks to the latest update. The ride is quite popular among many car enthusiasts for its resemblance to a McLaren, particularly, the F1 model. It normally costs about $1,260,000 from Legendary Motorsport; however, players can currently obtain it for free as a Prize Ride. To do so, one must compete in the LSCM series and get a top 5 position for four days straight.
However, winning a vehicle as the Prize Ride isn’t as easy as it sounds and could require multiple attempts. Naturally, gamers would want to know if the supercar is even worth putting in the effort for. This article shares a few important details about the Progent GP1 to check before getting into GTA Online this week.
Progen GP1 in GTA Online this week: How fast can it go? (July 10 to 16, 2025)
The GTA 5 Online Progen GP1 debuted in Los Santos in 2017 with the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit DLC update. As per the in-game files, the supercar runs on a V12 engine with a 6-speed gearbox. It can reach a top speed of 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h) and completes one lap in 1:03.097.
While the numbers may not look that impressive, the GP1 is pretty fast and stands on top compared to the following supercars in terms of lap timings:
- Progen GP1
- Annis RE-7B
- Progen Tyrus
- Ocelot Penetrator
- Annis S80RR
- Grotti Turismo Omaggio
- Ocelot XA-21
- Grotti Turismo R
- Pegassi Zentorno
- Pegassi Reaper
Moreover, the Progen GP1 possesses quick steering that allows players to take sharp turns without losing much grip. It is also very stable even at high speeds, giving a smoother driving experience even while cruising through the busy streets of Los Santos.
The only major flaw of the supercar is its tendency to understeer, but one can easily overcome it after some practice. Overall, it is a fast and responsive car that gamers can use in Smoke on The Water's Money Laundering missions and earn double bonuses throughout the week.
Now, let’s quickly review the design.
Progen GP1 in GTA Online this week: Design review (July 10 to 16, 2025)
While the main inspiration behind the Progen GP1’s design seems to be the McLaren F1, some of the body parts look like that of the following rides:
- Saleen S7 – Small bonnet intake
- Ferrari F40 – Front bumper
- Ferrari F50 – Exhaust and diffuser
- Ultima GTR – Rear fascia
Overall, it has a very classic yet exotic design that McLaren lovers can appreciate.
As the Progen GP1 is currently free to obtain, players should definitely try to collect it as the Prize Ride in GTA Online this week.
