Is Ocelot Penetrator still worth it in GTA 5 Online?

The Ocelot Penetrator in GTA 5 Online is a supercar currently available at a 30% discount till June 4, 2025. For those unfamiliar, the Penetrator debuted in Los Santos in 2016 with the Import/Export DLC and immediately caught the attention of many gamers due to its resemblance to the real-life Jaguar XJ220. However, it’s 2025 now, and Rockstar Games has added many new vehicles since then. Naturally, players would want to know if the ride from 2016 is still worth getting.

To answer simply, yes, the Ocelot Penetrator in GTA 5 Online is still a valuable asset, albeit more for casual usage than for completing missions. Let’s quickly learn a few important details about the supercar that players should know.

Design of the Ocelot Penetrator in GTA 5 Online

The GTA Online Ocelot Penetrator has a very sports-car-like design despite being categorized as a supercar. While its long body is seemingly inspired by the Jaguar XJ220, some resemblance to the following can also be found in its appearance:

Monteverdi Hai 650 F1 – Minor design cues

Jaguar XJ220S TWR – Front Fascia

Chevrolet Corvette Indy concept car – Front bumper

Lamborghini Calà – Side vent

Bugatti EB 110 – Rear grille

Lamborghini Diablo VT – Rear lights

1st-generation Honda NSX – Diffuser and exhaust

Vector M12 – Three-spoke wheels

These are some of the highlights of the Penetrator's design:

Circular headlamps behind glass casings

Front bumper with mesh intakes above it

Triangular formations on the sides

A small spoiler

A black vented panel at the back

Circular tail lamps

Two rounded exhaust tips

The Penetrator boasts a sleek look overall. That said, let’s quickly take a look at its performance numbers.

GTA 5 Online’s Ocelot Penetrator: Performance review

The Ocelot Penetrator in GTA 5 Online has a single-cam V12 engine. According to popular analyst Broughy1322, the supercar can go up to a top speed of 123.25 mph (198.35 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:01.862. While it may not look like a fast vehicle, it does beat some popular vehicles in terms of lap times:

Pegassi Reaper

Progen Itali GTB Custom

Grotti Cheetah

Pegassi Infernus

Pfister 811

Ubermacht SC1

Progen GP1

Overflod Entity MT

Pegassi Vacca

Bravado Banshee 900R (not to be confused with Bravado Banshee GTS)

Overall, the Penetrator in GTA 5 is considered a great vehicle for most of the in-game races. Moreover, the vehicle also boasts good maneuverability, allowing players to take even 90-degree turns at high speeds.

GTA 5 Online Ocelot Penetrator price

The GTA Online Penetrator is usually available for $880,000 from Legendary Motorsport. However, it can currently be acquired for as low as $616,000 till June 4, 2025.

