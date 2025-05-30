Is Ocelot Penetrator still worth it in GTA 5 Online?

The Ocelot Penetrator in GTA 5 Online is a supercar currently available at a 30% discount till June 4, 2025. For those unfamiliar, the Penetrator debuted in Los Santos in 2016 with the Import/Export DLC and immediately caught the attention of many gamers due to its resemblance to the real-life Jaguar XJ220. However, it’s 2025 now, and Rockstar Games has added many new vehicles since then. Naturally, players would want to know if the ride from 2016 is still worth getting.
To answer simply, yes, the Ocelot Penetrator in GTA 5 Online is still a valuable asset, albeit more for casual usage than for completing missions. Let’s quickly learn a few important details about the supercar that players should know.
Design of the Ocelot Penetrator in GTA 5 Online
The GTA Online Ocelot Penetrator has a very sports-car-like design despite being categorized as a supercar. While its long body is seemingly inspired by the Jaguar XJ220, some resemblance to the following can also be found in its appearance:
- Monteverdi Hai 650 F1 – Minor design cues
- Jaguar XJ220S TWR – Front Fascia
- Chevrolet Corvette Indy concept car – Front bumper
- Lamborghini Calà – Side vent
- Bugatti EB 110 – Rear grille
- Lamborghini Diablo VT – Rear lights
- 1st-generation Honda NSX – Diffuser and exhaust
- Vector M12 – Three-spoke wheels
These are some of the highlights of the Penetrator's design:
- Circular headlamps behind glass casings
- Front bumper with mesh intakes above it
- Triangular formations on the sides
- A small spoiler
- A black vented panel at the back
- Circular tail lamps
- Two rounded exhaust tips
The Penetrator boasts a sleek look overall. That said, let’s quickly take a look at its performance numbers.
Also check: How to get free Pfister Astron in GTA Online this week (May 29 to June 4, 2025)
GTA 5 Online’s Ocelot Penetrator: Performance review
The Ocelot Penetrator in GTA 5 Online has a single-cam V12 engine. According to popular analyst Broughy1322, the supercar can go up to a top speed of 123.25 mph (198.35 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:01.862. While it may not look like a fast vehicle, it does beat some popular vehicles in terms of lap times:
- Pegassi Reaper
- Progen Itali GTB Custom
- Grotti Cheetah
- Pegassi Infernus
- Pfister 811
- Ubermacht SC1
- Progen GP1
- Overflod Entity MT
- Pegassi Vacca
- Bravado Banshee 900R (not to be confused with Bravado Banshee GTS)
Overall, the Penetrator in GTA 5 is considered a great vehicle for most of the in-game races. Moreover, the vehicle also boasts good maneuverability, allowing players to take even 90-degree turns at high speeds.
Also check: How to get free Obey Omnis e-GT in GTA 5 Online update (May 29 - June 4, 2025)
GTA 5 Online Ocelot Penetrator price
The GTA Online Penetrator is usually available for $880,000 from Legendary Motorsport. However, it can currently be acquired for as low as $616,000 till June 4, 2025.
Also check: Fathom FR36