5 reasons to own Annis S80RR in GTA Online in 2023

The Annis S80RR was one of the most popular cars added as part of the GTA Online: The Diamond Casino & Resort update in July 2019. It is a unique-looking supercar that caught the community’s interest upon release. The low stance and boxy design can easily attract anyone’s attention on the road. It is also one of the fastest cars in the multiplayer game that can defeat the newly added ones.

While veterans already own the Annis S80RR, many new players are unaware of its legacy. This article lists five reasons you should get the supercar in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Five factors that make the Annis S80RR a worthy investment in GTA Online in 2023

1) Limited-time vehicle

While the Annis S80RR was a regular vehicle in the game, it has now become a limited-time souvenir after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, as Rockstar Games removed the car from the in-game websites. However, after the most recent GTA Online weekly update on October 12, 2023, it is now available for purchase once again.

You can find the car on the Legendary Motorsport website or inside the Luxury Autos showroom in Rockford Hills, Los Santos. The Annis S80RR is available for purchase till October 18, 2023. The showroom vehicle may cost a little extra since its cars usually come with pre-installed modifications.

2) Discounted price

The Annis S80RR is one of the most expensive cars in GTA Online. Rockstar Games usually charges $2,575,000 as the base price for the car. However, after the recent weekly update, the gaming studio is offering a 40% discount on the price tag. You can buy the car for around $1.5 million during this period.

A complete modification and upgradation of the car cost roughly $330,000, bringing the total (non-discounted) up to $2.9 million. However, GTA Online players can save on the initial expenses if they buy the Annis S80RR this week at a discounted rate.

3) Unique looks

The Annis S80RR is, without a doubt, one of the most unique-looking cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. It is a race car based on the real-life Nissan R90C, with minor influences from the Jaguar XJR-9. It is a one-seater car with a bulletproof back panel.

The upper body of the Annis S80RR has a wavey aerodynamic design. However, the lower portion is completely flat and boxy. Many players also call it an old video game car because of its resemblance with early-era 2D game cars. However, even in 2023, it is one of the best vehicles to take into a car meet in GTA Online.

4) A prominent race car

Many players are unaware, but the Annis S80RR is actually a race car in GTA Online. Rockstar Games primarily designed it for race missions (hence the single seat) and provided it with sufficient power and performance. While its base top speed is 100.82 mph or 162.25 km/h, when fully upgraded, it can reach up to 123.00 mph or 197.95 km/h.

If you are an expert driver, you can finish a lap in just 0:59.226 minutes with the Annis S80RR. The single-cam V8 engine and six-speed gearbox push the car to reach these numbers. Many race enthusiasts also want to see this car in GTA 6 trailer release.

5) Customizations

The Annis S80RR is one of the best customizable cars in GTA Online. Since it is a race car, you can modify it to look like one in Los Santos Customs. Rockstar Games offers two arch covers, five exhausts, 11 liveries, eight spoilers, four trunks, and many more customizations.

All the liveries are race-themed, and it gives a sporty look to the car. Some customizations also improve the power and performance of the car. A fully customized Annis S80RR can be eye candy for the onlookers in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Poll : Do you own the Annis S80RR in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes