5 most customizable cars in GTA Online for best personalised experience

GTA Online's vehicular catalog is full of distinct cars. While some offer a sleek design, others impress on the basis of their performance. However, some rides offer high customizability, allowing for a personalized experience that can make the game a bit more fun. Additionally, customization not only enhances a vehicle's looks, but also its performance to some degree.

In this article, we will be taking a look at five of the most customizable cars in Grand Theft Auto Online for the best-personalized experience in 2024.

Note - This article is subjective and is based on the writer's opinion.

Most customizable GTA Online cars: Emperor Vectre, Karin Futo GTX, and more that make for the best-personalized experience

1) Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Grotti Turismo Omaggio is one of the newest cars in GTA Online. It debuted in December 2023 with The Chop Shop update and is seemingly inspired by the Ferrari F8 Tributo. Already impressive in its standard avatar, the Turismo Omaggio features 24 customization categories.

Under these categories, players can modify its front and rear bumpers, canards, roof, skirts, splitters, spoilers, vents, and more. Rockstar Games has also made 22 unique liveries available for the Omaggio (excluding the no livery option). Fully upgrading it should cost around $363,433, with the car itself priced at $2,845,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

2) Obey 10F Widebody

The Obey 10F Widebody is a custom car. This means that players must first buy its standard version, the Obey 10F, for $1,675,000 from Legendary Motorsport or Benny's Original Motor Works and then convert it into the Widebody variant at the latter for an additional $575,000.

Rockstar Games has added 28 customization categories for this Audi R8 Gen II-inspired ride that include front bumpers, rear diffusers, canards, hood catches, interior modifications, liveries, and spoilers, to name a few. Upgrading it fully costs $514,379, post which it can hit an excellent top speed of 128.00 mph.

3) Emperor Vectre

The Lexus RC F-inspired Emperor Vectre can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,785,000 or for its $1,338,750 Trade Price. Once acquired, GTA Online players can customize it under 26 categories that include bumpers, engine blocks, rail covers, strut braces, fenders, headlight covers, and more.

Players can also apply liveries and hood accessories, as well as modify various aspects of Vectre's interior. However, they will have to spend around $655,579 to customize it entirely, which may exceed a beginner's budget but should be affordable by millionaires in GTA Online.

4) Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX is one of the most popular vehicles in GTA Online. It is listed on Southern San Andreas Super Autos at $1,590,000, but players can also get it for its $1,192,500 Trade Price.

Once acquired, owners can customize the Futo GTX under 27 categories featuring intercoolers, doors, fog lights, roll cage, engine block, cam covers, strut braces, air filters, seats, dashboard, steering wheel, liveries, and more. Notably, it can also be equipped with the recently introduced Drift Tuning modification, and the cost of fully customizing it is approximately $831,868.

5) Imponte Beater Dukes

The Imponte Beater Dukes is a pretty ordinary car. It was added to the game back in August 2020 as part of the LS Summer Special DLC and can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $378,000. While the car's performance is nothing to write home about, players can customize it quite a bit.

In fact, the vehicle was made to look very similar to Dom's 1970 Dodge Charger from Fast and Furious. The Beater Dukes has 25 customization categories like front bumpers, grilles, hoods, fenders, louvers, mirrors, liveries, and more. Upgrading it completely should cost around $392,285. Notably, there are many other Fast and Furious cars in GTA Online besides the Imponte Beater Dukes.

