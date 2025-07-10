How to get free Bravado Greenwood in GTA Online (July 10 to 16, 2025)

Alongside the Progen GP1, the Bravado Greenwood is also back in the limelight in GTA Online with the latest update. This four-seater sedan looks like a 1977–1978 Dodge Monaco, which is why many players love to own it. The muscle car normally costs about $1,465,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos; however, it can currently be obtained for free as a Podium Vehicle. To do so, one must visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and spin The Lucky Wheel every 24 hours.

However, winning a vehicle on the Lucky Wheel isn’t as easy as it sounds and could require multiple attempts. That’s why it’s necessary to know more about the vehicle, especially its performance. Let’s quickly learn a few important things about the Bravado Greenwood muscle car of GTA Online.

Bravado Greenwood in GTA Online: Performance review (July 10 to 16, 2025)

The GTA Online Bravado Greenwood debuted in the game in 2022 with The Criminal Enterprises DLC update. The muscle car seemingly runs on a V8 engine with a 3-speed gearbox in a RWD layout. As per Brough1322’s testing, it can go up to a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:07.434.

While the numbers may not look that impressive, the Greenwood can beat the following rides in terms of lap timings:

Bravado Greenwood

Declasse Tampa GT

Declasse Impaler

Vapid Dominator GTX

Declasse Impaler LX

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

Invetero Coquette BlackFin

Imponte Duke O’Death

Declasse Weaponized Tampa

Declasse Tahoma Coupe

Moreover, the Bravado Greenwood is one of the Imani Tech Vehicles, allowing players to install a Missle Lock-On Jammer to get strong defensive capabilities. Gamers can also equip Armor Plating to upgrade to it. This will give the vehicle much-needed resistance against explosives in general without the unique radar blip that generally comes with it.

Lastly, the Greenwood can be installed with Slick Proximity Mines. All of this makes it one of the best getaway vehicles in GTA Online that one can use to complete Smoke on the Water’s Money Laundering missions this week.

Now, let’s quickly review the design of this muscle car.

Bravado Greenwood in GTA Online: Design review (July 10 to 16, 2025)

The major influence behind the Greenwood is the 1977–1978 Dodge Monaco. There are also resemblances to these real-life automobiles:

1975–1976 Fury – Badge positioning

1972 Fury models – Rear design

1972 Monaco – Trunk design

1971 Chrysler New Yorker – Rear bumper and tail lights

1977 Chevrolet Monte Carlo – Front bumper

Overall, it has a traditional boxy design that classic muscle car lovers can appreciate.

As the Bravado Greenwood in GTA Online is currently free to acquire, one should definitely try to collect it as this week’s Podium Vehicle.

