5 reasons to own Vapid Dominator GTX in GTA Online in 2023

With the arrival of a new Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online event week, the Diamond Casino and Resort Podium vehicles have changed. This time, players can win the Vapid Dominator GTX by spinning the Casino's Lucky Wheel. However, even if they fail to do so, there are a few good reasons to consider buying it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos Website.

This vehicle was first added to the game in May 2018 with the Southern SA Super Sport Series update and is still of great use to this day. That said, here are five reasons to own the Vapid Dominator GTX in GTA Online in 2023.

Affordable price tag and 4 other reasons to own the Vapid Dominator GTX in GTA Online in 2023

1) Great design

Rockstar Games designed the Vapid Dominator GTX as a combination of the 2015 Ford Mustang, seventh-generation Dodge Charger, 2016 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and the Ford Mustang GTT. This gave the vehicle an impressive yet intimidating design, as is the case with the best Muscle Cars in the game.

It has a massive front end with two vents on its bonnet, modernized head and tail lights, and door indentations. Its cabin is pretty compact and allows a maximum of two people at a time. Interestingly, none of the Dominator variants were removed in the San Andreas Mercenaries update, which removed close to 200 vehicles.

2) Quick acceleration

The Vapid Dominator GTX has a relatively poor top speed of just 108.50 mph or 174.61 km/h. However, its fairly quick acceleration somewhat makes up for that shortcoming. This gives it a quick burst of speed upon starting up, which will be of great use in online races.

According to Rockstar Games' official website, its acceleration has attained a score of 83.75 out of 100. While this isn't the best by any means, it is still a great asset to have in a car. So, players must try to win the Dominator GTX from the Diamond Casino Podium while the new GTA Online weekly update lasts.

3) Affordable price tag

If a vehicle's price is too steep, many players will be reluctant to purchase it regardless of its performance. Luckily, that isn't an issue with the Vapid Dominator GTX. It has a rather affordable price tag of just $725,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

This makes it accessible even to beginners to some degree. Those short on funds can easily complete missions and challenges to make money in the game. Alternatively, players can also use GTA Online money glitches for that purpose.

4) Lots of customization

Customization is what allows players to add a personal touch to their in-game rides. While some cars have only limited options, others have plenty. The Vapid Dominator GTX, fortunately falls in the latter category and has 23 customization categories.

Here are the number of options available in some of them:

Armor - 5

- 5 Brakes - 4

- 4 Front Bumpers - 5

- 5 Rear Bumpers - 6

- 6 Engine Brace Bars - 6

- 6 Engine upgrades - 4

- 4 Exhaust - 11

- 11 Spoilers - 17

- 17 Fenders - 6

- 6 Skirts - 15

- 15 Grille - 11

- 11 Hood - 17

- 17 Rear Panel - 4

- 4 Roof - 20

The cost of completely customizing this car is around $383,225. This means that players can get a completely upgraded Dominator GTX for $1,108,225. The bonus payouts available on certain tasks in GTA Online this week can help in recovering the investment a little quicker.

5) Decent resale value

If, for any reason, a Vapid Dominator GTX owner feels unsatisfied with the car's performance, they can sell it at Los Santos Customs whenever they want. The resale value of this vehicle's standard version sits at $435,000.

That amount would climb to $626,613 if it were completely customized prior to the sale, making it a rather safe investment. To find the nearest Los Santos Customs, players can either use GTA Online's map or set a waypoint via the game's Interaction Menu.

Poll : Have you ever won a car from the Lucky Wheel? Yes No 0 votes