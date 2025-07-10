3 things we expect GTA 6 to retain from GTA Online

GTA 6 is expected to take inspiration from older Grand Theft Auto titles, especially Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online. The latter is currently the most popular title in the series, and Rockstar Games also adds new things every now and then. Hence, we expect to see various features returning to the upcoming game from Grand Theft Auto Online.

While the gaming studio has yet to showcase the full features of the next installment, we’ve listed three things from Grand Theft Auto Online that we expect GTA 6 to retain.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

3 things from GTA Online that Rockstar Games should re-add in GTA 6

1) Deep character customization

Character customization in GTA Online is better than the story mode. Rockstar Games offers a plethora of options that you can use to make your in-game character look different from others. Whether you use the character creation tool or go to a barber shop, you can walk out with a different and new look.

Such levels of deep customization should also be added for the GTA 6 protagonists. While we don’t expect to change their base looks, Rockstar Games should allow us to customize things such as eyebrows, expressions, hair length and color, add dimples or freckles, and change other facial features.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has a limited number of customization options when compared to its multiplayer mode. The limitation can be seen in all things, such as clothes, tattoos, footwear, etc. GTA 6 should have a bigger catalog so that players can change how Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos' looks more frequently.

Also read: 4 GTA Online features that should not return in GTA 6 Online

2) Easily acquirable body armor and snacks

Acquiring body armor and snacks is very easy in Grand Theft Auto Online, especially after The Criminal Enterprises DLC update. You can carry them in your inventory and acquire them directly from the Weapon Wheel. In contrast, it is very difficult to get them in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode.

Rockstar Games should retain this feature from Grand Theft Auto Online in GTA 6. Jason Duvan and Lucia Caminos should be able to carry body armor, snacks, and health packs in their inventory and use them from the Weapon Wheel, or whatever tool the developer adds in the new game.

The protagonists should also be able to carry body armor and snacks in bulk, similar to the current multiplayer game. In the meantime, Rockstar Games should also focus on making the armor (at least the Super Heavy Armor) useful. It should be able to withstand three or four bullets, instead of two, as in the case of Grand Theft Auto Online.

Also read: 4 GTA games you need to play before GTA 6

3) DLC expansions

Rockstar Games continues to release DLC expansions for GTA Online after over a decade. We get two major updates every six months or so, which keeps the gameplay experience fresh. The developer should strongly consider releasing DLCs for GTA 6 Story Mode.

The last time the GTA series got a story mode DLC was in 2009, when Rockstar Games released The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony for Grand Theft Auto 4. After that, all other DLCs were released for Grand Theft Auto Online, abandoning the story mode. However, the player base continues to ask for single-player DLCs, and Rockstar should make it happen in GTA 6.

While we don’t expect frequent DLC updates like Grand Theft Auto Online, the developer should release major expansions after every one or two years. GTA 6 is expected to run for a long time in the future, and adding DLC updates will not only keep the experience fresh but also retain the player base.

