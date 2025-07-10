5 things to avoid in GTA Online this week (July 10-17)

A brand new set of bonuses and discounts are now up for grabs with the latest GTA Online weekly update. As is usually the case, some of them are really good deals, and players should take advantage of them. That being said, a couple of them also don't seem to be exactly worth it. Then there are some actions that one should avoid this week with the deals in mind.

For those requiring assistance with the same, this article will list down five things to avoid in GTA Online this week.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Buying Mount Chiliad Weed Farm and 4 other things to avoid in this GTA Online update (July 10 - July 17, 2025)

1) Buying Bravado Greenwood

The Bravado Greenwood is a Muscle Car that can be equipped with an Imani Tech upgrade (either a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a Remote Control Unit) as well as Armor Plating (to provide some explosive resistance). It has a good top speed too, and costs $1,465,000 ($1,098,750 Trade Price) on Southern San Andreas Super Autos, which is alright considering its attributes.

However, players should avoid buying Bravado Greenwood this week as they have a chance to win it for free as the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle.

2) Buying Progen GP1

Progen GP1 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Progen GP1 is a super car with an impressive top speed. It is also compatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer (which can be equipped at a Celebrity Solutions Agency's vehicle workshop), and costs at $1,260,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

But once again, players should avoid spending money to aquire the Progen GP1 this week, as they can get it for free as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride in this GTA Online weekly update. They are required to finish within the top five of an LS Car Meet Series race for four continuous days to win the vehicle.

3) Buying Mount Chiliad Weed Farm

Inside of a Weed Farm in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Weed Farm can help in making a decent amount of money. Four properties of this business are located across Los Santos and Blaine County, out of which players can choose any one.

Having said that, the Mount Chiliad Weed Farm should be avoided since it is located in Paleto Bay. This puts it in an extreme corner of the map, which can result in lengthy travel times during missions. The current weekly update has discounted all Weed Farms by 30%, so now is a good time to get one of the better properties.

Read more: GTA Online Short Trips

4) Buying an expensive MC Clubhouse

Inside of an MC Clubhouse/Biker Clubhouse (Image via Rockstar Games)

To buy a Weed Farm, players must first own an MC Clubhouse. Its properties are also spread across the map, and are relatively cheaper than business estates. However, most players use the Clubhouse very rarely as it doesn't generate much of an income.

So if you are looking to buy a Weed Farm, but don't have a Clubhouse yet, avoid going for the more expensive ones. The Great Chaparral Clubhouse, which is the cheapest, is a great option.

5) Buying Imponte Nightshade

Imponte Nightshade (Image via GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

The sleek design of GTA Online's Imponte Nightshade appears to be inspired by the 1970s Chevrolet Camaro. It looks good, but doesn't offer much in terms of utility. This Muscle Car isn't exactly fast, or compatible with any good upgrades.

Yes, at just $585,000 on Legendary Motorsport, Nightshade is pretty affordable. In fact, it has been made even cheaper this week, thanks to a 40% discount. Unfortunately, this vintage ride won't be of much use overall, and those on a tight budget can consider avoiding it.

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More