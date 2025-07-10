4 things GTA 6 could change from GTA Online

Several aspects of GTA Online are expected to change with the launch of GTA 6. Despite it being one of the most played multiplayer games, the 2013 title needs various changes and improvements. The upcoming title will likely have some features from GTA Online, and many need to be worked upon.

We’ve listed four changes that Rockstar could implement in Grand Theft Auto Online when GTA 6 comes out.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

4 notable things in GTA Online that Rockstar could change in GTA 6

1) Missions requiring multiple players

The GTA experience is gradually becoming solo-friendly again (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online still requires multiple participants. However, Rockstar is gradually adding more solo-friendly missions, and we can expect it to be a core feature in GTA 6. The upcoming game might have little to no online missions that require more than one player.

If this becomes the meta, the game will be very popular, and solo players will also join the bandwagon. Even if Rockstar decides to add GTA 6 missions that need you to have partners, the minimum requirement should not be more than two players.

They could also go the extra mile and add co-op activities similar to the Short Trip missions.

2) Improved anti-cheat mechanism

GTA Online has suffered from cheating problems for a long time. The issue is so persistent (especially on PC) that it has become the bread and butter of the game. Cheaters can even bypass the BattlEye anti-cheat that Rockstar added in September 2024.

Considering these factors, the developer might try to improve the anti-cheat mechanism in GTA 6. Rockstar’s collaboration with BattlEye was a positive sign, and we expect the Grand Theft Auto 6 experience to be free from all types of hacks, online mods, and cheat software.

It will be better if Rockstar Games decides to incorporate dedicated servers to run GTA 6 instead of relying on peer-to-peer connections like Grand Theft Auto Online.

3) Loading screens

Grand Theft Auto 6 might have fewer loading screens, or there could be a change to how they work. The current multiplayer game has an annoying number of loading screens encountered too frequently. This feature needs to be changed, and it might happen in the next installment.

Rockstar Games officially revealed that the GTA 6 trailer 2 was captured on a PS5, and it included both gameplay and cutscenes. The shot where Jason Duval enters his house after talking to Brian Heder appears to be a transition from a cutscene to gameplay, and the change looks very smooth.

From this, we can assume that Rockstar Games might change how loading screens work in the upcoming game.

4) In-game economy

There is no denying that GTA Online has one of the worst in-game economies in the Grand Theft Auto series. In the early years, many players exploited the game by using money glitches. As a result, Rockstar had to balance things and increase the in-game prices so that players have something to spend on.

While this was a damage control method, we expect Rockstar Games to be vigilant after GTA 6 launches and prevent exploits like this from the very beginning. By doing so, the developer will be able to readjust the prices of the commodities and make them believable.

Change in the GTA economy is needed badly, and Rockstar Games could make it happen in the upcoming game.

