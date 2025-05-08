Security Contracts in GTA Online: How to start, best ones, cooldown, and more

Players can make a decent sum of money by grinding Security Contracts in GTA Online. These missions can be unlocked after purchasing a specific type of business property and then getting launched from its office computer. There are different types of Security Contracts in the game; a couple are available at a specific time, and players can pick any one of them.
However, it is possible that some players may not be aware of just how they can be started. Few may also want to know which contracts are the best. Thus, in this article, we will take a look at how to start Security Contracts in GTA Online, which ones are the best, and other useful details.
How to start Security Contracts in GTA Online: All you need to know
Players require a Celebrity Solutions Agency to start Security Contracts in GTA Online. This business is listed for sale on the website Dynasty 8 Executive, which can be accessed from any in-game web browser.
Its thumbnail may appear on the browser's home page, but if not, the Money and Services tab is where you will find it, as shown in the image above. Once on the website, check out the different Agencies, see which fits your budget the best and buy it.
These are all the Agencies in GTA Online with their respective prices:
- Little Seoul Agency - $2,010,000
- Vespucci Canacls Agency - $2,145,000
- Rockford Hills Agency - $2,415,000
- Hawick Agency - $2,830,000
Check out: Data Leaks GTA Online
Once an Agency has been purchased, head over to it and sit through the introductory cutscene. Then head over to your Agency's office, access the computer over there and follow these steps:
- Step 1 - Click on Security Contracts
- Step 2 - Select one of the available contracts
- Step 3 - Click on Accept Contract
There are a total of six Security Contracts in GTA Online, but only three will be available at a time at random.
Best Security Contracts in GTA Online
Here is a list of all six Security Contracts, and a bit of context about their objective:
- Asset Protection - Guard an asset for 10 minutes
- Gang Termination - Eliminate gang members at the given location
- Liquidize Assets - Destroy rival NPC goods
- Recover Valuables - Recover the mentioned item from a safe
- Rescue Operation - Find and return the client to safety.
- Vehicle Recovery - Infiltrate a gang hideout to recover a stolen vehicle
Gang Termination, Rescue Operation, and Vehicle Recovery are pretty straightforward and should be relatively easy to complete. In short, they can be considered the best ones.
Also check: All 70 GTA 6 screenshots in 4k
Security Contracts in GTA Online: Payouts
Security Contracts pay depending on the difficulty level. Here is the payout range for each level:
- Professional - $31,000 to $42,000
- Specialist - $44,000 to $56,000
- Specialist+ - $60,000 to $70,000
When you click on a contract, its difficulty level will be shown above the Accept Contract button.
Note that Rockstar Games has doubled the payouts of Security Contracts through May 14, 2025, as part of the current GTA Online weekly update.
GTA Online Security Contract Cooldown
After completing one Security Contract, you must wait five minutes to start the next one.
