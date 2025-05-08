Security Contracts in GTA Online: How to start, best ones, cooldown, and more

Players can make a decent sum of money by grinding Security Contracts in GTA Online. These missions can be unlocked after purchasing a specific type of business property and then getting launched from its office computer. There are different types of Security Contracts in the game; a couple are available at a specific time, and players can pick any one of them.

However, it is possible that some players may not be aware of just how they can be started. Few may also want to know which contracts are the best. Thus, in this article, we will take a look at how to start Security Contracts in GTA Online, which ones are the best, and other useful details.

How to start Security Contracts in GTA Online: All you need to know

Players can purchase an Agency from Dynasty 8 Executive (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players require a Celebrity Solutions Agency to start Security Contracts in GTA Online. This business is listed for sale on the website Dynasty 8 Executive, which can be accessed from any in-game web browser.

Its thumbnail may appear on the browser's home page, but if not, the Money and Services tab is where you will find it, as shown in the image above. Once on the website, check out the different Agencies, see which fits your budget the best and buy it.

These are all the Agencies in GTA Online with their respective prices:

Little Seoul Agency - $2,010,000

- $2,010,000 Vespucci Canacls Agency - $2,145,000

- $2,145,000 Rockford Hills Agency - $2,415,000

- $2,415,000 Hawick Agency - $2,830,000

All Agency properties are quite expensive (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once an Agency has been purchased, head over to it and sit through the introductory cutscene. Then head over to your Agency's office, access the computer over there and follow these steps:

Step 1 - Click on Security Contracts

- Click on Security Contracts Step 2 - Select one of the available contracts

- Select one of the available contracts Step 3 - Click on Accept Contract

There are a total of six Security Contracts in GTA Online, but only three will be available at a time at random.

Best Security Contracts in GTA Online

An example of available Security Contracts (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of all six Security Contracts, and a bit of context about their objective:

Asset Protection - Guard an asset for 10 minutes

Guard an asset for 10 minutes Gang Termination - Eliminate gang members at the given location

Eliminate gang members at the given location Liquidize Assets - Destroy rival NPC goods

Destroy rival NPC goods Recover Valuables - Recover the mentioned item from a safe

Recover the mentioned item from a safe Rescue Operation - Find and return the client to safety.

Find and return the client to safety. Vehicle Recovery - Infiltrate a gang hideout to recover a stolen vehicle

Gang Termination, Rescue Operation, and Vehicle Recovery are pretty straightforward and should be relatively easy to complete. In short, they can be considered the best ones.

Security Contracts in GTA Online: Payouts

Security Contracts pay depending on the difficulty level. Here is the payout range for each level:

Professional - $31,000 to $42,000

- $31,000 to $42,000 Specialist - $44,000 to $56,000

- $44,000 to $56,000 Specialist+ - $60,000 to $70,000

When you click on a contract, its difficulty level will be shown above the Accept Contract button.

Note that Rockstar Games has doubled the payouts of Security Contracts through May 14, 2025, as part of the current GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online Security Contract Cooldown

After completing one Security Contract, you must wait five minutes to start the next one.

