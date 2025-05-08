After releasing the GTA 6 trailer 2 earlier this week, Rockstar has now released a brand new GTA Online weekly update, keeping the excitement alive in Los Santos. Dr. Dre is back in the limelight and giving 2x bonuses on the completion of Data Leaks this week. Moreover, Security Contracts are also worth doing once again with 2x cash and RP rewards till May 14, 2025.
Even the Double Down adversary mode is finally getting its flowers as Rockstar has put the spotlight on it by giving double payout throughout the week. Moreover, the developer has added a new set of Community Series Jobs, allowing players to earn 3x bonuses by playing them. All of this makes it the best week to earn money in Los Santos. Let’s quickly learn everything about the new GTA Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update is all about the Agency’s double bonuses (May 8-14, 2025)
3x Cash and RP:
2x Cash and RP:
- The Data Leaks
- Security Contracts
- Double Down
FIB Priority File:
$100,000 bonus:
- Data Leaks finale
Players can still find LS Tags and earn additional bonuses throughout the week.
All cars and vehicles to check out in the new GTA Online weekly update today (May 8-14, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:
- Dinka Jester
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic
- Vapid Clique
- Pegassi Vacca
- Dewbauchee Seven-70
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Declasse Granger 3600LX
- Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):
LSCM Prize Ride:
Premium Test Ride:
- Grotti Turismo Classic
Test Track Vehicle this week:
- Vulcar Warrener
- Dundreary Landstalker
- Coil Brawler
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:
- Albany V-STR (The Duggan Robbery)
- Vysser Neo (The Podium Robbery)
- Vapid Caracara 4x4 (The Gangbanger Robbery)
Players can still look for Shipwreck locations and earn related bonuses.
List of discounts featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update (May 8-14, 2025)
100% off (FREE):
- El Strickler Military Rifle – Plus members only
- Compact Grenade Launcher – Gun Van
- RPG – Gun Van
40% off:
- Service Carbine (Plus benefits)
30% off:
- Stun Gun – Gun Van
- Amor – Gun Van
- Throwables – Gun Van
- Karin Everon
- Dinka Sugoi
- BF Club
- Classique Broadway
- Vulcar Warrener HKR
- Toundra Panthere
- Annis 300R
- Enus Paragon S
- Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
- Declasse Granger 3600LX
- Enus Jubilee
- Imani-Tech Upgrades
- Agency
- Agency Upgrades and Modifications
The Street Dealers are still offering a decent amount of money in return for select products, allowing players to earn quick cash every day. The next GTA Online weekly update will go live on May 15, 2025.
Latest GTA news and content you may like to read:
- GTA 6 wishlist now open on PlayStation Store for PS5
- Who voices Jason in GTA 6
- Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 trailer 2 includes gameplay too
- GTA 6's marketing deal with Sony could be real, suspect fans after watching trailer 2
- GTA 6 trailer 2 hits major milestone with 475 million views in 24 hours: Report