After releasing the GTA 6 trailer 2 earlier this week, Rockstar has now released a brand new GTA Online weekly update, keeping the excitement alive in Los Santos. Dr. Dre is back in the limelight and giving 2x bonuses on the completion of Data Leaks this week. Moreover, Security Contracts are also worth doing once again with 2x cash and RP rewards till May 14, 2025.

Even the Double Down adversary mode is finally getting its flowers as Rockstar has put the spotlight on it by giving double payout throughout the week. Moreover, the developer has added a new set of Community Series Jobs, allowing players to earn 3x bonuses by playing them. All of this makes it the best week to earn money in Los Santos. Let’s quickly learn everything about the new GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update is all about the Agency’s double bonuses (May 8-14, 2025)

3x Cash and RP:

New Community Series Jobs

2x Cash and RP:

The Data Leaks

Security Contracts

Double Down

FIB Priority File:

$100,000 bonus:

Data Leaks finale

Players can still find LS Tags and earn additional bonuses throughout the week.

All cars and vehicles to check out in the new GTA Online weekly update today (May 8-14, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:

Dinka Jester

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

Vapid Clique

Pegassi Vacca

Dewbauchee Seven-70

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

LSCM Prize Ride:

Premium Test Ride:

Grotti Turismo Classic

Test Track Vehicle this week:

Vulcar Warrener

Dundreary Landstalker

Coil Brawler

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

Players can still look for Shipwreck locations and earn related bonuses.

List of discounts featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update (May 8-14, 2025)

100% off (FREE):

El Strickler Military Rifle – Plus members only

Compact Grenade Launcher – Gun Van

RPG – Gun Van

40% off:

Service Carbine (Plus benefits)

30% off:

Stun Gun – Gun Van

Amor – Gun Van

Throwables – Gun Van

Karin Everon

Dinka Sugoi

BF Club

Classique Broadway

Vulcar Warrener HKR

Toundra Panthere

Annis 300R

Enus Paragon S

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Enus Jubilee

Imani-Tech Upgrades

Agency

Agency Upgrades and Modifications

The Street Dealers are still offering a decent amount of money in return for select products, allowing players to earn quick cash every day. The next GTA Online weekly update will go live on May 15, 2025.

