GTA Online weekly update (May 8-14, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified May 08, 2025 10:09 GMT
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for May 8-14, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for May 8-14, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

After releasing the GTA 6 trailer 2 earlier this week, Rockstar has now released a brand new GTA Online weekly update, keeping the excitement alive in Los Santos. Dr. Dre is back in the limelight and giving 2x bonuses on the completion of Data Leaks this week. Moreover, Security Contracts are also worth doing once again with 2x cash and RP rewards till May 14, 2025.

Even the Double Down adversary mode is finally getting its flowers as Rockstar has put the spotlight on it by giving double payout throughout the week. Moreover, the developer has added a new set of Community Series Jobs, allowing players to earn 3x bonuses by playing them. All of this makes it the best week to earn money in Los Santos. Let’s quickly learn everything about the new GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update is all about the Agency’s double bonuses (May 8-14, 2025)

3x Cash and RP:

2x Cash and RP:

FIB Priority File:

$100,000 bonus:

  • Data Leaks finale

Players can still find LS Tags and earn additional bonuses throughout the week.

All cars and vehicles to check out in the new GTA Online weekly update today (May 8-14, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:

  • Dinka Jester
  • Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic
  • Vapid Clique
  • Pegassi Vacca
  • Dewbauchee Seven-70

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

LSCM Prize Ride:

Premium Test Ride:

  • Grotti Turismo Classic

Test Track Vehicle this week:

  • Vulcar Warrener
  • Dundreary Landstalker
  • Coil Brawler

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

Players can still look for Shipwreck locations and earn related bonuses.

List of discounts featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update (May 8-14, 2025)

100% off (FREE):

40% off:

30% off:

  • Stun Gun – Gun Van
  • Amor – Gun Van
  • Throwables – Gun Van
  • Karin Everon
  • Dinka Sugoi
  • BF Club
  • Classique Broadway
  • Vulcar Warrener HKR
  • Toundra Panthere
  • Annis 300R
  • Enus Paragon S
  • Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
  • Declasse Granger 3600LX
  • Enus Jubilee
  • Imani-Tech Upgrades
  • Agency
  • Agency Upgrades and Modifications

The Street Dealers are still offering a decent amount of money in return for select products, allowing players to earn quick cash every day. The next GTA Online weekly update will go live on May 15, 2025.

