How to get free Vapid Ratel in GTA Online this week (May 8 to 14, 2025)

The Vapid Ratel is back in the limelight as players can acquire it for free in GTA Online this week. The two-seater Baja off-roader highly resembles the real-life SCORE Class 10 and SCORE Class 1 off-road racing vehicles. This unique-looking car normally costs $1.5-$2 million but is currently free to obtain as a Podium Vehicle till May 14, 2025. All one has to do is win it via The Lucky Wheel inside The Diamond Casino & Resort.

However, the task is not as simple as it sounds. Naturally, some may wonder if the vehicle is even worth getting in 2025, and if so, how it performs. This article shares a few important details about the Vapid Ratel that players should know before getting it in GTA Online this week.

Note: Some parts of the article are based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the off-road vehicle.

Vapid Ratel in GTA Online this week: Performance review (May 8 to 14, 2025)

The GTA 5 Online Vapid Ratel debuted in Los Santos in 2023 with the infamous San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update. Since then, the Baja off-roader is quite popular among many Grand Theft Auto community members, and some even consider it the best vehicle in its class.

Powered by a single-cam V8 engine, the Ratel possesses a top speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h) and can complete a lap in 1:05.984. While it may not sound too fast, it comes in the top 10 fastest off-road 4-wheelers in GTA Online in terms of lap time alone. Here’s how it stands in the ranking in its class:

Declasse Draugur Maxwell Vagrant Canis Terminus Canis Kamacho Bravado Sasquatch (Arena) BF Ramp Buggy Vapid Firebolt ASP Vapid Ratel Maibatsu MonstroCiti Vapid Desert Raid

Moreover, the RWD drivetrain of the GTA Online Ratel gives enough power to the rear wheel to easily go through rough terrains without losing grip.

GTA Online Vapid Ratel’s design inspiration

Looking at the Ratel’s design, the Brenthel Industries Class 10 Buggy seems to be the primary inspiration behind it. Moreover, gamers can find some resemblance to the following automobiles as well:

Brenthel Industries Class 1 Buggy

Rhys Millen’s "Jackal" Class 1 Buggy

Josh Daniel's "Sheila" Class 1 Buggy

Race Wheels Australia Pro Buggy

It has a typical BAJA design that one can expect from a vehicle like it, consisting mostly of bare steel tubes.

Final verdict

The Vapid Ratel is still a great off-roader to own in 2025. Even if one doesn’t go on off-road terrains that much, it makes an ideal ride for collection alone, as there are not many Baja-type vehicles in the game. As it can be acquired for free in GTA Online this week, gamers should definitely get it.

