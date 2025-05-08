GTA Online Double Down: How to play, payout, and more

The GTA Online Double Down adversary mode has returned to the limelight with the newest weekly update. Rockstar introduced it in 2022 with the popular Contract DLC, which is what this week is all about. Apart from running an Agency, players can participate in the Double Down mode and earn double bonuses till May 14, 2025. While veterans may already be familiar with the mode, some may like to have some information on it first.

Ad

This article shares everything important players should know about the GTA Online Double Down adversary mode.

GTA Online Double Down adversary mode: All you need to know

Since its debut in January 2022, the GTA 5 Double Down immediately became popular among many Grand Theft Auto community members for its interesting gameplay. Here are a few things to know about it in 2025:

Ad

Trending

1) GTA Online Double Down: How it works

Ad

Up to 10 players compete against each other as part of two teams – Holds Outs and Attackers. While the first team simply needs to survive for four complete minutes, staying in one certain location, the other team (Attackers) tries to kill them.

What makes this adversary mode interesting is that it allows players to become Franklin Clinton and Lamar Davis for some time. The duo is the Holds Out team, which means whoever becomes a part of this team will control either Lamar or Franklin. Moreover, both members will have only one life, making it a bit challenging situation. On the other hand, the Attackers have unlimited lives, giving them more tries to accomplish their mission.

Ad

The Attackers team can only use Double-Barrel Shotguns with a limited ammo of 60. However, the Holds Out team can use powerful Mk II weapons:

3 Molotov Cocktails

1 Proximity Mine

Grenade Launcher

Pump Shotgun Mk II

Assault Shotgun

Baseball Bat

Heavy Sniper Mk II

Special Carbine Mk II

Advanced Rifle

Combat MG Mk II

SMG Mk II

SNS Pistol Mk II

Also Check: How to get free Vapid Ratel in GTA Online this week (May 8 to 14, 2025)

2) How to start GTA Online Double Down adversary mode

Ad

Ad

Like other available adversary modes in 2025, the GTA 5 Double Down can be accessed directly from the Pause Menu. Here’s how to start and play this game mode:

Open the Options (Pause) Menu Select the Online Tab Choose Jobs Go to Play Jobs Open the Rockstar Created playlist Choose Adversary Modes Scroll and select any of the listed Double Down rounds

As of May 2025, seven types of Double Down missions are available:

Double Down I

Double Down II

Double Down III

Double Down IV

Double Down V

Double Down VI

Double Down VII

Ad

Also Check: GTA Online Podium Vehicle

3) GTA Online Double Down payout

Ad

Gamers can make around $18,000 by winning one match of this adversary Mode. Keep in mind that there will be double bonuses till May 14, 2025 as part of the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The GTA Online Double Down is a great way to earn some money this week by playing as two iconic characters of the story mode.

Other GTA-news and content to read this week:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More