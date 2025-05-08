GTA Online Double Down: How to play, payout, and more

The GTA Online Double Down adversary mode has returned to the limelight with the newest weekly update. Rockstar introduced it in 2022 with the popular Contract DLC, which is what this week is all about. Apart from running an Agency, players can participate in the Double Down mode and earn double bonuses till May 14, 2025. While veterans may already be familiar with the mode, some may like to have some information on it first.
This article shares everything important players should know about the GTA Online Double Down adversary mode.
GTA Online Double Down adversary mode: All you need to know
Since its debut in January 2022, the GTA 5 Double Down immediately became popular among many Grand Theft Auto community members for its interesting gameplay. Here are a few things to know about it in 2025:
1) GTA Online Double Down: How it works
Up to 10 players compete against each other as part of two teams – Holds Outs and Attackers. While the first team simply needs to survive for four complete minutes, staying in one certain location, the other team (Attackers) tries to kill them.
What makes this adversary mode interesting is that it allows players to become Franklin Clinton and Lamar Davis for some time. The duo is the Holds Out team, which means whoever becomes a part of this team will control either Lamar or Franklin. Moreover, both members will have only one life, making it a bit challenging situation. On the other hand, the Attackers have unlimited lives, giving them more tries to accomplish their mission.
The Attackers team can only use Double-Barrel Shotguns with a limited ammo of 60. However, the Holds Out team can use powerful Mk II weapons:
- 3 Molotov Cocktails
- 1 Proximity Mine
- Grenade Launcher
- Pump Shotgun Mk II
- Assault Shotgun
- Baseball Bat
- Heavy Sniper Mk II
- Special Carbine Mk II
- Advanced Rifle
- Combat MG Mk II
- SMG Mk II
- SNS Pistol Mk II
2) How to start GTA Online Double Down adversary mode
Like other available adversary modes in 2025, the GTA 5 Double Down can be accessed directly from the Pause Menu. Here’s how to start and play this game mode:
- Open the Options (Pause) Menu
- Select the Online Tab
- Choose Jobs
- Go to Play Jobs
- Open the Rockstar Created playlist
- Choose Adversary Modes
- Scroll and select any of the listed Double Down rounds
As of May 2025, seven types of Double Down missions are available:
- Double Down I
- Double Down II
- Double Down III
- Double Down IV
- Double Down V
- Double Down VI
- Double Down VII
3) GTA Online Double Down payout
Gamers can make around $18,000 by winning one match of this adversary Mode. Keep in mind that there will be double bonuses till May 14, 2025 as part of the latest GTA Online weekly update.
The GTA Online Double Down is a great way to earn some money this week by playing as two iconic characters of the story mode.
