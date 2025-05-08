Dr. Dre's Data Leaks in GTA Online: How to start, payout, and more

Dr. Dre's Data Leaks in GTA Online is one of the best money-making campaigns in Los Santos. As the name suggests, it involves popular musician Dr. Dre and a beloved character from the Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode. This activity can be taken up after purchasing a particular property and completing one of its related missions. Beating the campaign can take time, but the payment is worth the time and effort.
In this article, we look at how to start Dr. Dre's Data Leaks in GTA Online, its payout, and a few other things.
How to start Dr. Dre's Data Leaks in GTA Online: Everything you need to know
To start Dr. Dre's Data Leaks in GTA Online, you must first purchase a Celebrity Solutions Agency. Properties of this business are listed for sale on the in-game Dynasty 8 Executive website and start from $2,010,000. The thumbnail for this website can be found in the Money and Services tab of the in-game web browser.
Here are the costs and locations of all Agencies:
- Little Seoul Agency - $2,010,000
- Vespucci Canacls Agency - $2,145,000
- Rockford Hills Agency - $2,415,000
- Hawick Agency - $2,830,000
After visiting the Agency for the first time, you will meet Franklin Clinton (GTA 5 story mode protagonist), his dog Chop, his best friend Lamar, and a new character named Imani in a cutscene.
You should then be able to access the computer in your Agency's office. Use that to start and complete a Security Contract. Once that is done, go and meet Franklin at the Los Santos golf course, marked with a yellow F icon on the map, to complete another mission.
Franklin will call you soon after that. Then, you should be able to start Dr. Dre's Data Leaks in GTA Online. Follow these steps after Franklin's call:
- Step 1 - Access the computer in your Agency.
- Step 2 - Click VIP Contract.
- Step 3 - Start the available quests under The Contract: Dr. Dre.
There are multiple quests (some with additional missions) in the Data Leaks/The Contract: Dr. Dre campaign. Complete them all to unlock further quests leading up to the finale.
Dr. Dre's Data Leaks in GTA Online: Payout
Completing the Data Leaks in GTA Online pays $1,000,000. It can be played solo or with up to three more players, but note that only the leader of the group will get the million-dollar payout in that case.
Dr. Dre's Data Leaks in GTA Online: Some things to note
You can buy whichever Agency suits your budget the best. All of them will help you make the same amount of money.
The Data Leaks campaign is replayable, but only after a cooldown period of about 48 minutes after each completion. There are many gunfights involved in its missions, so make sure to always have ample ammunition, body armor, and snacks before starting.
Rockstar Games has doubled the Data Leaks' payout through May 14, 2025, as part of a weekly update.
