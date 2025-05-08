"This looks like a movie": GTA 6 fans mesmerized by game media with stunning details

Rockstar Games has added multiple new in-game animations to the GTA 6 page on its website, leaving fans in awe. While the title's recently released second trailer has received high praise, this updated media has only fueled fan excitement further.
X account @GTAVI_Countdown has compiled all the animations from the GTA 6 page on the Rockstar Games website into a video. Their post has received incredible reactions, with one netizen commenting:
"This looks like a movie man, it's amazing"
Another X user expressed disbelief at how incredible everything looks, especially considering it was captured on a PS5:
"Incredible. How did they manage to pull this off on a 5-year-old console?"
One fan lauded the attention to detail:
Meanwhile, a netizen, mesmerized by the graphics, wondered if Rockstar Games might make additional enhancements to further improve the visuals:
"Unbelievable graphics. I wonder if the whole game looks as good right now. What would it look like in a year’s time."
This could be a possibility. However, given the current timeline, the animations could represent the final version of the game as it will appear upon release.
Things will be clearer once Rockstar Games adds more gameplay animations or screenshots to the Grand Theft Auto 6 page on its website.
Rockstar Games has added tons of screenshots, clips, and artworks to the GTA 6 page on its website
While the new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is poised to break records, Rockstar Games has quietly refined the GTA 6 page on its website. Fans can now find a ton of interesting details on it, including information about the two protagonists, Jason Duvall and Lucia Camino, as well as other characters.
The Grand Theft Auto 6 page also features a Downloads section, where you can browse and easily download screenshots, clips, and artwork. This is a good way to promote the game and provide fans with high-quality wallpapers.
The screenshots and clips also offer insights into the GTA 6 map and what players can expect when the game is officially released.
