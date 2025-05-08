There’s a new weekly GTA Online Podium Vehicle that players can win, and it’s none other than the Vapid Ratel this time. The two-seater off-roader is back in limelight as the Podium Car gamers can win at the Lucky Wheel (The Diamond Casino & Resort). Not only does it have a Baja-style design, but it also performs extremely well. The vehicle normally costs $1,873,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
However, it’s not exactly a new vehicle, and one may wonder if it is even worth getting in 2025. To help you make the right decision, this article shares a few important details about the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle that one should know, including its performance.
New GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Design and performance (May 8 to May 14, 2025)
As per the latest GTA Online weekly update, the new Podium Vehicle, Vapid Ratel, will be available on the podium till May 14, 2025. Just by looking at it, one can see the resemblance to various SCORE Class off-road racing vehicles, specifically the Class 1 and 10.
The Baja off-roader has the following main design characteristics one should know about:
- Bare steel-tube chassis
- Carbon-fibre panels
- Small sump guard
- LED Lights (Central main light and outer high-beam lights x4)
- A triangular hood
- Traditional doors but with rally nets
- Two circular mirrors
- Twin fans and a spare wheel
- Numerous vents at the rear with circular openings
- A worn panel at the underside
- A-frame front suspension arms
- Semi-elliptical rear suspension arms
The Vapid Ratel runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 4-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. According to Broughy1322, it can reach a maximum speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.984.
Should you get it as the newest GTA Online Podium Vehicle? (May 8 to May 14, 2025)
The Ratel, normally considered a medium-range off-roader in terms of its price. While the vehicle had hype when it was released in 2023, it’s now 2025, and there’s no reason to buy it at full price. However, as gamers can currently acquire the Ratel as the Podium Vehicle, they should definitely collect it for its off-road capabilities.
Rockstar will change the GTA Online Podium Vehicle on May 15, 2025.
