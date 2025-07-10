Why you should buy Canis Kalahari in GTA Online

The Canis Kalahari is an interesting vehicle in GTA Online that was added just a month after the game's launch back in 2013, but isn't talked about much. The absence of a great top speed or useful features is likely the reason for that, but the car still seems worth adding to a player's collection, especially in 2025 when it has become a rare item.
So, for anyone who's interested in the vehicle but wants to learn more before spending on it, here is why you should buy the Canis Kalahari in GTA Online.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Here's why players should buy Canis Kalahari in GTA Online
Rockstar Games introduced the Kalahari in GTA Online with the Beach Bum DLC all the way back in November 2013. While it cannot compete with any fancy supercars or sports cars, it is quite fun to use, particularly for casual free-roaming around the map.
The following sections discuss various aspects of this vehicle, eventually explaining why you should buy it.
1) GTA Online Canis Kalahari in real life
Most vehicles in GTA Online seem to be based on one, and sometimes a couple of real-life vehicles. The case doesn't appear to be any different for the Kalahari, as Rockstar looks to have based it on the 1968 Citroen Mehari.
So, while it doesn't have the sleek looks of supercars or sports cars, its design is unique in its own way.
2) Canis Kalahari customization
In terms of cosmetic customization, the Kalahari doesn't offer much. Its bumpers, hood, and skirt can be modified, but there aren't too many options. Equipping it with all standard performance upgrades allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of only 90.75 mph, as per tests conducted by popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber Broughy1322.
However, these upgrades do boost its acceleration noticeably, which somewhat makes up for its low top speed. Furthermore, the Kalahari's handling is good enough that it makes for an overall fun driving experience.
3) GTA Online Canis Kalahari price
The Kalahari has an extremely affordable price tag in GTA Online, and even beginners should be able to get it. The vehicle costs only $40,000, which can be considered almost pocket change in the context of this title.
4) GTA Online Canis Kalahari rarity
The Kalahari has become a rare collectible nowadays. This is because Rockstar Games removed it from its sale website in 2023 (along with several other vehicles), and it very rarely becomes available for purchase.
Fortunately, the July 10, 2025, GTA Online weekly update has put it up for sale at the LS Car Meet Test Track through July 16, 2025. When it will be back again after this is anyone's guess at this point.
Why players should buy Canis Kalahari in GTA Online: Conclusion
The Canis Kalahari isn't a flashy vehicle in any way, but it sure is unique within the crowd of supercars and sports cars in the Rockstar title. It is fun to drive around, and is a rare (and extremely affordable) collectible, which is why one can consider adding it to their collection in GTA Online.
