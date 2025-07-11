How to make millions in GTA Online this week (July 11-16, 2025)

How to make millions in GTA Online is a question that many players often look for an answer to, and for good reason. In 2025, the virtual world of Los Santos has over 800 items to purchase, including various vehicles, properties, and more. Naturally, one would need a lot of money nowadays to experience what the game has to offer fully. Luckily, this week seems like the perfect opportunity to become a millionaire.

Till July 16, 2025, a couple of activities are giving more money than usual, and playing them one by one will give players more than $3 million. This article aims to guide gamers on how to make millions in GTA Online this week.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analyais of the weekly bonuses.

How to make millions in GTA Online this week: Take advantage of the weekly update bonuses

The latest GTA Online weekly update was released on July 10, 2025, giving fresh bonuses on the following game modes or activities:

Now let’s explore these one by one and learn how to make millions in GTA Online by playing these modes:

1) How to make millions in GTA Online: Become Lamar and Davis for some time

GTA Online Shorts Trips are a series of special missions involving the Lamar and Franklin duo. Two players take on the role of the duo and complete these three types of jobs to earn money:

Short Trip - Seed Capital

Short Trip - Fire It Up

Short Trip - OG Kush

What makes them interesting is the payout. Gamers can earn $50,000 by playing these on normal Mode, and $62,500 on hard difficulty. This payout is currently doubled, allowing players to earn $100,000 on normal and $125,000 on hard difficulty per Short Trip mission.

If players complete all three missions thrice on hard difficulty this week, they will be able to earn $1,125,000.

2) How to make millions in GTA Online: Complete Weed-related Money Laundering jobs

Last month, Rockstar added three new businesses, one of which is the GTA Online Smoke on the Water. It is a medical marijuana dispensary that allows players to make money in multiple ways. One such way is via the Money Laundering missions:

Torching the weed farms

Eliminating the rival dealers

Collecting the fertilizer

Recovering the product

All of these are currently giving 2x money and RP, allowing business owners to earn $70,000 per mission. If gamers complete all four of them five times, they can get about $1,400,000.

Moreover, completing any three of them will give additional $100,000 this week.

3) How to make millions in GTA Online: Featured Series is also helpful

GTA Online Featured Series is a collection of different adversary modes that Rockstar wants players to try in exchange for 2x bonuses. This week, these adversary modes are featured:

Hunting Pack (Remix) III and IV

Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) I and III

Running Back I and III

Hunting Pack IV and VII

If gamers play Get Lamar, then they can earn up to $20,000 every time. Similarly, if they play all four of them five times, they can get up to $400,000.

4) How to make millions in GTA Online: Help Lamar

How to make millions in GTA Online: Lamar jobs help too (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lamar Davis also needs help and is currently offering double the pay on Lamar Contact Missions. There are more than six such missions; each offers up to $40,000, thanks to the latest update. If gamers complete even six of them in the maximum time, they can earn about $240,000.

Now if we add all four estimated payouts ($1,125,000+$1,500,000+$400,000+$240,000), one can earn over $3 million in GTA Online. One can even earn more than that by playing these game modes till July 16, 2025.

As we now know how to make millions in GTA Online, one should consider buying GTA Online Weed Farm business (currently on a 30% discount) to set a new stream of income.

