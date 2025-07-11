August 7, 2025, is the next date GTA 6 fans should keep an eye on

GTA 6 fans are advised to look forward to August 7, 2025. While Rockstar Games hasn’t announced anything related to the game yet, Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, has scheduled its next Earnings Call meeting on that date. We might get some new information about the game on or before the meeting.

Ad

However, this is just a mere speculation, and readers are advised to take the following information with a grain of salt.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

New GTA 6 details might drop on or before August 7, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to Take-Two Interactive’s official website, the Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call event is scheduled to take place on August 7, 2025. While these meetings focus on all of the company's assets, we’ve had important details about GTA 6 in the past.

For example, during the Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call event in May 2024, Take-Two Interactive narrowed down the GTA 6 release date from "Calendar 2025" to "Fall 2025." While this release date is no longer applicable, it was still big news at that time.

Ad

Another notable event was the Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call meeting in May 2025. Before the event, Rockstar Games announced the GTA 6 release delay on May 2, 2025, followed by the second trailer, artworks, screenshots, and the official website on May 6.

Considering these, there is a slight chance that new details about Grand Theft Auto 6 might drop on or before the next Earnings Conference Call event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It’s been over two months since the last time we heard about Rockstar Games' upcoming title, and fans have already started asking for GTA 6 trailer 3. While it feels too early for the next trailer, one may never know what surprise the studio decides to drop next.

It is also worth noting that the developer now offers the wishlist option for GTA 6. If you are a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S user, you can wishlist and add the upcoming title to your game library. So, we expect the pre-order process for these consoles to go live soon.

Ad

Rockstar Games has yet to release many other things related to the upcoming title, like character-introduction trailers, gameplay videos, and limited-time collectibles. We expect these to be gradually released in the coming period. While it doesn't necessarily mean the developer will release them on August 7, 2025, the date is something we can look forward to for the time being.

Ad

Rockstar has seemingly changed its promotional tactics as it now takes a long time to release new details about its upcoming project. However, we are still optimistic that we’ll get to know more about GTA 6 at the right time.

Check other Grand Theft Auto 6 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More