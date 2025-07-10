Is Travis Scott in GTA 6? Possibilities explored

Popular American rapper Travis Scott is rumored to be a part of GTA 6. The artist recently released a music video for his song 2000 EXCURSION, which showed a Ferrari car with a direct GTA 6 reference. Soon after, fans began speculating about his involvement in the upcoming title. However, Rockstar Games has yet to make an official statement regarding the artists’ involvement in it.
Thus, there is a chance that Travis Scott might not be a part of the GTA 6 gameplay. But we can expect to hear his song(s) on the in-game radio stations.
Fans speculate that Travis Scott could be in Rockstar Games’ GTA 6
At around the 3-minute 55-second mark of the 2000 EXCURSION music video, you can see a red Ferrari car with a “GTA VI 6” license plate. While this is a direct nod to Rockstar’s upcoming title, it does not necessarily justify Travis Scott’s involvement in GTA 6.
Grand Theft Auto references are very common in pop culture, and since GTA 6 is currently the most hyped video game, the reference is understandable. Even The Simpsons included a GTA San Andreas reference in one of its recent episodes.
As of now, we don’t know which real-life artists will be part of the upcoming game. Therefore, Travis Scott’s involvement in it remains mere speculation for now.
He could feature as an artist on the GTA 6 radio stations. So far, Rockstar Games has included the following tracks by the rapper in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online:
- Upper Echelon (ft. T.I. and 2 Chainz)
- Hot (Remix) by Young Thug ft. Gunna & Travis Scott
- TKN by ROSALÍA & Travis Scott
- ZEZE by Kodak Black ft. Travis Scott & Offset
Thus, we can expect 2000 EXCURSION and some other songs of his to be included in the title.
Also read: 3 things we expect GTA 6 to retain from GTA Online
Rockstar Games is known for adding some popular songs to its video games. So far, the developer has teased the following tracks through its trailers:
- Love Is a Long Road by Tom Petty
- Hot Together by The Pointer Sisters
- Child Support by Zenglen
- Everybody Have Fun Tonight by Wang Chung
More in-game music singles are expected to be teased in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 3 and/or other promotional videos. However, whether or not Travis Scott will feature as an artist remains to be seen. Thus, readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt until official confirmation by Rockstar Games.
Check out our other Grand Theft Auto 6 articles:
- 10 wild predictions that just might happen
- Will Trevor, Franklin, and Michael return? Possibilities explored
- Rockstar may be gearing up the marketing push, suggest fans
- 5 crazy details we expect Rockstar to add
- 10 wild fan theories that could be true
- 3 major combat improvements over GTA 5 that we want to see
- Wishlist finally opens on Xbox Series X/S
- 5 types of world events that could actually be in the game
- 5 Easter eggs that might be in the game