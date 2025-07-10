Is Travis Scott in GTA 6? Possibilities explored

Popular American rapper Travis Scott is rumored to be a part of GTA 6. The artist recently released a music video for his song 2000 EXCURSION, which showed a Ferrari car with a direct GTA 6 reference. Soon after, fans began speculating about his involvement in the upcoming title. However, Rockstar Games has yet to make an official statement regarding the artists’ involvement in it.

Ad

Thus, there is a chance that Travis Scott might not be a part of the GTA 6 gameplay. But we can expect to hear his song(s) on the in-game radio stations.

Fans speculate that Travis Scott could be in Rockstar Games’ GTA 6

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

At around the 3-minute 55-second mark of the 2000 EXCURSION music video, you can see a red Ferrari car with a “GTA VI 6” license plate. While this is a direct nod to Rockstar’s upcoming title, it does not necessarily justify Travis Scott’s involvement in GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto references are very common in pop culture, and since GTA 6 is currently the most hyped video game, the reference is understandable. Even The Simpsons included a GTA San Andreas reference in one of its recent episodes.

Ad

As of now, we don’t know which real-life artists will be part of the upcoming game. Therefore, Travis Scott’s involvement in it remains mere speculation for now.

Ad

He could feature as an artist on the GTA 6 radio stations. So far, Rockstar Games has included the following tracks by the rapper in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online:

Upper Echelon (ft. T.I. and 2 Chainz)

Hot (Remix) by Young Thug ft. Gunna & Travis Scott

TKN by ROSALÍA & Travis Scott

ZEZE by Kodak Black ft. Travis Scott & Offset

Thus, we can expect 2000 EXCURSION and some other songs of his to be included in the title.

Ad

Also read: 3 things we expect GTA 6 to retain from GTA Online

Ad

Rockstar Games is known for adding some popular songs to its video games. So far, the developer has teased the following tracks through its trailers:

Love Is a Long Road by Tom Petty

Hot Together by The Pointer Sisters

Child Support by Zenglen

Everybody Have Fun Tonight by Wang Chung

More in-game music singles are expected to be teased in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 3 and/or other promotional videos. However, whether or not Travis Scott will feature as an artist remains to be seen. Thus, readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt until official confirmation by Rockstar Games.

Ad

Check out our other Grand Theft Auto 6 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More