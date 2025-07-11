GTA 4 reportedly spotted on Rockstar Support Page for PS4, sparking speculations of a port

GTA 4 is a highly regarded entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. Rockstar Games first released the title back in 2008, and many fans believe that many of its narrative and gameplay elements are still second to none. As of this writing (July 11, 2025), the title isn't available on modern PlayStation consoles. However, PS4 was reportedly spotted among its list of platforms on Rockstar's official support website.
This was reported by a Redditor on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, along with an image to support their claim. They wondered whether this was a mistake or a leak regarding a potential upcoming port for the platform.
Redditor reportedly spotted PS4 among list of GTA 4 platforms on Rockstar Games' official support website
Reddit user u/devonY7 claims to have spotted PS4 among the platform options on Rockstar's support page for Grand Theft Auto 4. This is quite odd since the title isn't available on the console.
Naturally, this has sparked speculations about a port for the platform potentially being released down the line.
It is worth noting, however, that PS4 isn't mentioned on the support page at the time of this writing, with PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC being the only listed platforms. GTA 4 has not been released for Xbox One or the Series X|S either, but is playable on them via backwards compatibility.
That being said, Tez2, a very reputable Rockstar Games insider and data miner, recently talked about being hinted at a Current-Gen console GTA 4 port being in the works. There hasn't been any official word related to this matter, but as Tez2 has a great track record regarding leaks related to the Grand Theft Auto franchise, their report is worth taking into account.
Add to that this report of the PS4 allegedly showing up among the list of platforms for the title, and the scenario does seem pretty intriguing. Nevertheless, readers should take these claims with a grain of salt at the moment, as Rockstar has yet to announce anything regarding the matter.
