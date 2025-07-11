GTA 4 reportedly spotted on Rockstar Support Page for PS4, sparking speculations of a port

GTA 4 is a highly regarded entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. Rockstar Games first released the title back in 2008, and many fans believe that many of its narrative and gameplay elements are still second to none. As of this writing (July 11, 2025), the title isn't available on modern PlayStation consoles. However, PS4 was reportedly spotted among its list of platforms on Rockstar's official support website.

Ad

This was reported by a Redditor on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, along with an image to support their claim. They wondered whether this was a mistake or a leak regarding a potential upcoming port for the platform.

Redditor reportedly spotted PS4 among list of GTA 4 platforms on Rockstar Games' official support website

Ad

Trending

Reddit user u/devonY7 claims to have spotted PS4 among the platform options on Rockstar's support page for Grand Theft Auto 4. This is quite odd since the title isn't available on the console.

Screenshot shared by the Redditor (Image via Reddit: u/devonY7 || Imgur)

Naturally, this has sparked speculations about a port for the platform potentially being released down the line.

Ad

Comment byu/devonY7 from discussion inGamingLeaksAndRumours Expand Post

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is worth noting, however, that PS4 isn't mentioned on the support page at the time of this writing, with PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC being the only listed platforms. GTA 4 has not been released for Xbox One or the Series X|S either, but is playable on them via backwards compatibility.

That being said, Tez2, a very reputable Rockstar Games insider and data miner, recently talked about being hinted at a Current-Gen console GTA 4 port being in the works. There hasn't been any official word related to this matter, but as Tez2 has a great track record regarding leaks related to the Grand Theft Auto franchise, their report is worth taking into account.

Ad

Tez2's statement regarding a Grand Theft Auto 4 Current-Gen console port (Image via GTAForums)

Read more: GTA 4 remaster should be a real thing, suggests ex-Rockstar dev

Ad

Add to that this report of the PS4 allegedly showing up among the list of platforms for the title, and the scenario does seem pretty intriguing. Nevertheless, readers should take these claims with a grain of salt at the moment, as Rockstar has yet to announce anything regarding the matter.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More