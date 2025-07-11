5 GTA 4 features that GTA 6 could improve

The gaming community has high hopes for GTA 6. After a 14-year wait, Rockstar Games is finally set to release a new installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and expectations are through the roof. While the upcoming title is expected to eclipse the success of GTA 5, the studio should also strive to surpass the benchmarks set by GTA 4.

We’ve listed five notable features from GTA 4 that Grand Theft Auto 6 should aim to improve upon.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 notable features from GTA 4 that GTA 6 should improve

1) In-game physics

Grand Theft Auto 6 should have the best possible in-game physics (Image via Rockstar Games)

While there are polarizing opinions on GTA 4’s in-game physics, many fans still consider them superior to those in other titles in the Grand Theft Auto series. Rockstar Games should aim to refine the physics in GTA 6 to eliminate any major flaws.

Some players may feel that GTA 4’s physics are overly realistic and GTA 5’s are too choppy. The developer should try to strike a balance between the two and make GTA 6’s physics feel both natural and practical.

2) NPC variations

Grand Theft Auto 4 features a wide variety of NPCs that spawn depending on the location and time, including secret characters that sometimes appear in specific areas. These details make the gameplay interesting and encourage players to explore the open world more.

While the NPCs in GTA 6 are expected to be more realistic and detailed, Rockstar Games should also ensure more variety in their behavior and appearance so that their spawns do not become repetitive and predictable. NPCs are one of the most important aspects of the open world, and making them more interesting is essential.

3) Melee combat

When it comes to melee combat, Grand Theft Auto 4 beats even its successor (pun intended). Niko Bellic is a trained assassin who can execute a range of combo moves whenever needed.

Given that GTA 6’s Jason is an ex-soldier and Lucia a lifelong rebel, they should also be capable of performing advanced melee techniques. Rockstar Games should allow players to learn new combat moves in the upcoming game, similar to the system in GTA San Andreas. Gyms and fight clubs scattered across the map could teach different martial arts styles.

Learning different melee combat moves in various locations could be a side activity that hardcore players will surely love.

4) Internal exploration

GTA 4 remains the only GTA game in the HD Universe to offer interior exploration in a true sense. This feature was severely downsized in GTA 5, making the open world feel less immersive.

Rockstar Games should bring back enterable buildings in Grand Theft Auto 6 and even increase their numbers. The skyscrapers of Vice City in GTA 6 should be enterable so that the open world has more depth and purpose. The studio could also hide Easter eggs, missions, or collectibles inside these interiors to make exploration more rewarding.

5) Wanted level

Cops should be more rough and tough in the upcoming game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games needs to bring back the six-star wanted level system in GTA 6. The system was last seen in Grand Theft Auto 4. Cops in that game were relentless and kept players in check, discouraging them from committing reckless crimes.

GTA 6 should have at least a six-star system, with more aggressive and stricter police. Evading the cops should also be more difficult at higher levels. Additionally, Rockstar Games could implement a system where law enforcement remembers you and your crimes for a brief period.

