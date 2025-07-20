5 biggest map changes in GTA Online you probably missed

The GTA Online map has been modified several times over the years. While most of the changes and expansions are internal, they still contribute to making the map feel new. If you compare the multiplayer version's map with Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode, you’ll see plenty of notable changes. The GTA Online maps between 2013 and 2025 are even different to an extent.

This article lists five of the biggest map changes in GTA Online that you might have missed earlier.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 notable map changes in GTA Online that you should know

1) The Music Locker Nightclub

The Music Locker was not available until December 2020 (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the renovation of the casino is well-known among players, The Music Locker is one of the least visited properties in the game. Rockstar Games added it in December 2020, and it can be found right beside The Diamond Casino & Resort, towards the north side.

In this NPC nightclub, you can have drinks and dance to the beats. The Music Locker Nightclub is also an important place for those who want to unlock the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online.

2) Fort Zancudo became accessible

The Fort Zancudo military base was forbidden for all players before August 2017. However, after the Smuggler's Run DLC, it became accessible to some. The update introduced the Hangar business in GTA Online. There are five locations to set up the property, but if you buy any one of the Hangars located inside the military base, you can enter the base normally.

Other players will get attacked by the guards if they trespass or fly above the area. However, the security won’t attack Fort Zancudo Hangar owners until the latter does something provocative. You can fly, drive cars, and roam around inside the area under the military's supervision.

3) Mount Chiliad underground facility

Mount Chiliad is home to many mysteries, and Grand Theft Auto fans have been trying to solve them for years. However, Rockstar Games revealed what’s under the huge mountain in various GTA Online missions. You can find a huge underground rocket launch facility filled with various military-grade items. You can visit the underground area in the following missions:

The Doomsday Scenario

ULP - Cleanup

Missile Base - Every Bullet Counts

Hardest Target

Juggernaut

Kill Quota

Power Play

Resurrection

Slasher

Trading Places

Nuclear Silo Survival

Do note that some features of the area change depending on the mission.

4) Luxury Autos showroom

The Luxury Autos showroom is now an interactive store (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Luxury Autos showroom has been in GTA Online since its release date. However, before July 2022, it was simply a decorative building with no actual purpose. During the Criminal Enterprises update, Rockstar Games opened it for players as a functioning car dealer. You can visit it and buy pre-modified luxury vehicles directly.

The catalog changes after every GTA Online weekly update. Note that due to the pre-installed customizations, the cars inside the Luxury Autos showroom are slightly more expensive than on in-game websites. Nonetheless, it is a great place to buy cars if you don't want to spend time modifying them.

5) Facility

The Facility is one of the biggest properties in the multiplayer game you can own after December 2017. Once you purchase one of the Facilities, you’ll get access to a whole new world under the surface of the State of San Andreas. This hidden establishment includes plenty of rooms for different purposes.

The Facility is important to unlock and play the Doomsday Heist in GTA Online. You can store up to 12 vehicles, including big planes such as the Mammoth Avenger.

