Is Grotti Bestia GTS worth buying in GTA Online in 2025?

GTA 5 Online’s Grotti Bestia GTS has returned to the limelight with the recent release of a weekly update. The two-door is a shooting-brake currently available for 40% discounted price, and many in the Grand Theft Auto community want to know if it is worth buying in 2025. Keep in mind that this is a nine-year-old sports car that Rockstar Games added in 2016 with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony DLC update. Naturally, fans want to know more about it before buying it.

To answer the titular question: yes, the Grotti Bestia GTS is worth getting in GTA Online even after all these years. This article further shares important details about the sports car that gamers should know before acquiring it.

Grotti Bestia GTS in GTA Online: Design

GTA Online’s Grotti Bestia GTS is a shooting-brake seemingly inspired by two of the popular Ferrari cars – Ferrari FF and Ferrari GTC4Lusso. However, some body parts are seemingly inspired by other automobiles, like the tail lamps that look like they were taken from a 2010 Alfa Romeo Giulietta. Here are some of the noticeable characteristics of the Bestia GTS:

Front body:

Black frontal trim between front bumper panels

A large three-element grille

Circular headlamps

A bulge on the hood

A manufacturer emblem

Side body:

Concave formations through the rounded arches and the doors

Black trim in the greenhouse area

Coloured mirror wings

A carbon finish on the roof with a painted roof line

Rear body:

A hatched window

The car’s name in silver badging

A small lip above the tail lamps

Black finish on the lower section

Twin exhausts with chrome-finish circular tips

A meshed vent

Overall, the design is quite long yet exotic, which many sports car enthusiasts can appreciate in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Grotti Bestia GTS in GTA Online: Performance

As per the in-game files, the Bestia GTS in GTA Online is powered by a twin-cam 4-cylinder engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. According to Broughy1322’s testing, the sports vehicle possesses a top speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h) after being fully upgraded. Its acceleration allows it to complete one lap in about 1:04.035.

Even though it doesn’t look that fast in numbers, the Bestia GTS can be useful in completing day-to-day activities and certain missions like the GTA Online Mr. Faber Work.

The best part about the vehicle is its handling, which is excellent. Players can take corners with it without losing much grip. All of this is due to a nippy steering rack with a large radius that the sports car possesses.

Final verdict

For those who want an affordable yet reliable sports car, the Grotti Bestia GTS is a fantastic choice even in 2025.

