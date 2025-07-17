GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (July 17 to 23, 2025)

Once again, there’s a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle to collect in Los Santos – Grotti Furia. It is a two-door supercar seemingly based on the real-life Pininfarina Battista. Players can spin the Lucky Wheel and try to win it for free. Similarly, there’s a new Prize Ride to claim this week – Pegassi Infernus Classic. All one has to do is win the LSCM Series in the top three positions for four days in a row.

Ad

Let’s quickly learn about the newly available GTA Online Podium and Prize Ride of the Week.

A brief about the newest GTA Online Podium Vehicle (July 17 to 23, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The new GTA Online weekly update has brought the Grotti Furia back in the limelight as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle. While the main inspiration behind its design seems to be the Pininfarina Battista, here are some other automobiles with which the vehicle shares some resemblance:

2017–2019 Lamborghini Huracán LP 640-4 Performante

Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari Portofino

Aston Martin Vantage

Some Koenigsegg cars

When it comes to performance, the Grotti Furia possesses a top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h) and can take about 1:00.594 to complete one lap on average. It is one of the best day-to-day supercars with sufficient power to complete daily objectives.

Ad

Players can also directly buy the GTA Online Podium Vehicle from Legendary Motorsport for $2,740,000-$2,055,000.

A brief about the newest GTA Online Prize Ride of the Week (July 17 to 23, 2025)

Ad

The Prize Ride of the week is the Pegassi Infernus Classic, a two-door classic sports car that Rockstar added to GTA Online in 2017 as part of the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit DLC update. By looking at it, it can be concluded that it is based on the real-life Lamborghini Diablo. However, some resemblance can also be found to the following:

Cizeta-Moroder V16T – Side vents, interior elements, and rear fascia.

Ferrari Testarossa – Pop-up headlights

Ferrari F50 – Read mesh and tail lights

Lamborghini Countach LP400 S – Engine cover

Ad

In terms of performance, the Pegassi Infernus Classic can go up to a top speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:06.049. Overall, it’s a decent ride that can prove to be useful in completing GTA Online Mr. Faber Work missions.

The next GTA Online Podium Vehicle will be available on July 24, 2025.

Other content you may like to check too:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More