How to get free Pegassi Infernus Classic in GTA 5 Online update (July 17 - 23, 2025)

The newly released GTA 5 Online has brought the Pegassi Infernus Classic back to the limelight, with the car currently obtainable for free as the newest Prize Ride. All gamers have to do is win the LS Car Meet Series in the top 3 positions for four consecutive days, and the Infernus Classic will be delivered as a reward. The two-seater classic sports car is known for its sheer resemblance to the real-life Lamborghini Diablo.
However, some players unfamiliar with the vehicle may wonder if it’s worth acquiring in 2025. To help everyone, let’s go through a few important details about the Pegassi Infernus Classic featured in the latest GTA 5 Online update.
Pegassi Infernus Classic in GTA 5 Online update: Performance review (July 17 - 23, 2025)
The GTA Online Pegassi Infernus Classic debuted in 2017 with the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update, and immediately caught the attention of many for its Lamborghini design. The vehicle runs on a large V12 engine with a 6-speed gearbox powering the rear wheels. As per the in-game files, it has a top speed of 92.89 mph (149.50 km/h), although it can go much faster than that.
According to popular GTA analyst Broughy1322, the Infernus Classic can hit a maximum speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.049. While the statistics may not present it as the fastest, it can beat the following automobiles in terms of top speed:
- Ocelot Ardent
- Vapid Uranus LozSpeed
- Invetero Coquette Classic
- Annis Savestra
- Declasse Mamba
- Ocelot Swinger
- Pegassi Torero
- Vapid Retenue
- Ubermacht Zion Classic
- Ocelot Stromberg
Furthermore, the Infernus Classic is quite agile, allowing players to manoeuvre it on the road with ease. The ride can be used either for getaway purposes or completing GTA Online Mr. Faber Work missions to earn double bonuses this week.
Also check: Grotti Furia
GTA 5 Online update’s Pegassi Infernus Classic: Design inspiration (July 17 - 23, 2025)
As mentioned, the primary inspiration behind the GTA Online’s Infernus Classic seems to be the Lamborghini Diablo. However, gamers may find some resemblance to these real-life vehicles:
- Cizeta-Moroder V16T – Rear fascia, side vents, and interior elements
- Ferrari Testarossa – Headlights
- Ferrari F50 – Tail lights
- Lamborghini Countach LP400 S – The engine cover
Overall, it has a 1990s design that classic sports car enthusiasts would appreciate.
Also check: Grotti Bestia GTS
Final verdict
The Pegassi Infernus Classic typically costs $915,000 from Legendary Motorsport. However, since it can currently be obtained for free, players should definitely collect it with the latest GTA 5 Online update.
