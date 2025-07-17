“Horrible week": GTA Online fans slam Rockstar’s latest update

Rockstar Games drops a weekly update for GTA Online every Thursday, which generally brings some payout bonuses, discounts, and other offers into effect for a limited period. This week is no different, but the quality of deals appears not to have impressed Grand Theft Auto fans, and they have expressed their disappointment in the comments section of Rockstar's post related to this latest update.

For example, TGG, one of the most popular Grand Theft Auto YouTubers, had this to say about it:

"Horrible week 😔"

One X user, @warriors1127847, described the latest GTA Online weekly update as "garbage":

"Another garbage week"

Another fan, @ReverEnRime, expressed their disappointment over the lack of property discounts among this week's offers.

"SHITTY A** WEEK WHERE IS THE PROPERTY DISCOUNT"

Fans express disappointment over the latest update 1/2 (Image via X)

Here are some more comments from Grand Theft Auto fans who are upset with the latest update:

Fans express disappointment over the latest GTA Online update 2/2 (Images via X)

The best money-making job among the bonuses this week is arguably GTA Online Mr. Faber Work, which was introduced recently with the Money Fronts update. That said, even with the bonuses in effect, one will have to grind them quite a bit to make a significant amount of profit this week.

Fans seem disappointed with the latest GTA Online weekly update bonuses

Mr. Faber Work missions are offering double money this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has doubled the payout of Mr. Faber Work, Time Trials, G's Cache, and the Stockpile Adversary Mode this week. There is potential to make money from these jobs too, especially with the bonuses. However, the profits are generally higher when business payouts are increased, the lack of which seems to be why many fans are upset.

This week's discounts also exclude properties in general, which appears to have further added to the overall disappointment. Nevertheless, some good vehicles, like the Declasse Draugur, Vapid Ellie, Western Annihilator, and more, have been subjected to generous price cuts for the next few days.

Players will have to make do with the offers available at the moment and can only hope for better deals in the next update, which will kick off on July 24, 2025. Having said that, only time will tell whether that will be the case or not. Those still looking to make a lot of money in the meantime should note that they can try heists (such as The Cayo Perico Heist, which can be completed solo) and play the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid and Oscar Guzman Flies Again campaigns.

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More