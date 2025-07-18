How to claim Bravado Buffalo EVX in GTA Online weekly update? (July 18 to August 13)

The Bravado Buffalo EVX has returned to the limelight with the latest GTA Online weekly update. It is a two-seater muscle car that runs on a battery like the real-life Dodge Charger Daytona SRT. Normally, this vehicle can be obtained from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,140,000. However, Rockstar Games has just made it a free reward for those who are subscribed to the GTA+ membership.
The vehicle is one of the many new benefits that the Plus members can enjoy till August 13, 2025. Let’s quickly check how to claim the free Bravado Buffalo EVX in the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.
Bravado Buffalo EVX in GTA Online weekly update: Step-by-step guide to claim it for free (July 18 to August 13)
The recent GTA Online weekly update has made the Bravado Buffalo EVX one of the GTA Plus benefits this month. This means that all those who have this subscription can claim it without spending over $2 million on it. Here’s how to do it:
- Open the smartphone
- Access the internet
- Go to the Legendary Motorsport website
- Check for Bravado Buffalo EVX
- Buy the car (it should be marked as FREE for the subscribers)
Alternatively, the Plus members can visit The Vinewood Car Club and drive the Bravado Buffalo EVX out of the property to store it in their personal garages.
Those who aren’t subscribed to the membership yet can still become a member now for $7.99/month and claim the free car as part of the GTA Online weekly update.
How does the Bravado Buffalo EVX perform in GTA Online weekly update?
Despite being fully electric, the Buffalo EVX performs really well. According to Broughy1322, the muscle car can go to a maximum speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.132. What makes it interesting is its compatibility with HSW upgrades, allowing players to push its top speed to a staggering 144.75 mph (232.95 km/h). This makes it one of the fastest muscle cars in GTA Online that players can use for completing GTA Online Mr. Faber Work.
Moreover, the Bravado Buffalo EVX is one of the Imani Tech vehicles, allowing players to install a Remote Control Unit, a Missile Lock-On Jammer, and additional Armor upgrades. Furthermore, they can also install Slick Proximity Mines, making it a great ride for getaway purposes, too.
If players love muscle cars and don’t mind an electric one, they should definitely get it in 2025.
