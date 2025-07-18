10 Easter eggs in GTA 5 story mode: UFOs, Max Payne 3, and more

There are plenty of Easter eggs in GTA 5 story mode, and you can find them in both freeroam and during missions. While some of them are easier to recognize, others require thorough knowledge and observation. Nonetheless, finding Easter eggs in GTA games is always fun and intriguing.
Here are 10 Easter eggs in GTA 5 that are worth exploring for.
UFOs, Max Payne 3, and eight other interesting Easter eggs in GTA 5
1) UFO sightings
UFOs are among the well-known Easter eggs in GTA 5. Multiple units spawn across the map, but the most popular ones include Bishop's WTF?! Store UFO, underwater FIB UFO north of Paleto Bay, and the Fort Zancudo UFO.
2) Aliens
Along with the UFOs, aliens are a part of Easter eggs in GTA 5. However, they only appear during missions. The first one can be spotted during the Prologue mission in North Yankton, frozen under the rail bridge. The others appear during the Did Somebody Say Yoga? mission.
3) Max Payne 3 references
There are two Max Payne 3 Easter eggs in GTA 5. You can make Michael look like Max by acquiring a Hawaiian shirt, bald head, and full beard. Moreover, the Dignity yacht is highly similar to the one that appears in the Sun Tan Oil, Stale Margaritas and Greed mission in Max Payne 3.
4) Bigfoot sightings
Bigfoot is one of the popular mysteries of the Grand Theft Auto series, and it appears during two missions in GTA 5. The first one can be seen during the Predator mission through the thermal scope. However, it disappears after a split second. The second one appears during The Last One mission, where Franklin kills him.
5) References to Niko Bellic
References to Niko can be found inside the Yellow Jack Inn in Sandy Shores. The protagonist’s wanted posters are also scattered around the map in various places. Occasionally, you can find Jimmy browsing through the LifeInvader page of the GTA 4 character.
6) CJ and Sweet lookalikes
During the Hood Safari mission, you can spot characters similar to CJ and Sweet from GTA San Andreas. They’ll spawn cycling from the opposite direction. However, you must follow the exact route given by the game for them to appear.
7) Other references to CJ
CJ can be seen in various other Easter eggs in GTA 5. For example, Michael’s household toothpaste is named CJ’s Toothpaste, the mission Derailed has a medal called “Better than CJ," and Lester has a book named Surveillance with an image of the popular protagonist on the cover.
8) Three wise monkeys
During the Blitz Play mission in GTA 5, Michael, Trevor, and Franklin recreate the Three Wise Monkeys pose after hearing Dave Norton’s statement. This is a comic situation where Dave (a crooked FIB agent) says some of the government employees are corrupt. As a response, the protagonists make the poses.
9) Vice City characters
Rockstar namedropped various GTA Vice City characters in GTA 5. You can find references to Candy Suxxx, BJ Smith, DJ Toni, The Twins, and other characters from the 3D Universe game. However, they do not appear physically in the game.
10) Yusuf Amir’s products
The Yusuf Amir Luxury Finish is one of the most underrated Easter eggs in GTA 5. Yusuf is a character from The Ballad of Gay Tony, and he sells weapon skins in the 2013 title. These skins are usually costlier than the regular ones and are primarily golden in color.
